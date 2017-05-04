Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Michael Waterford

Michael Waterford is an explorer, writer, and adventure entrepreneur. He’s hoping to set the speed record for paddling the length of the Mississippi River in a canoe. The Mississippi is the world’s fourth longest river, coursing more than 2500 miles from Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico. Michael was drawn to grueling expeditions when he crossed Europe and Asia on a small motorcycle six years ago. Now he helps others test their endurance and strength through his company, The Mountain Folk Adventures. He expects to set off on his Mississippi quest in June. He joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.