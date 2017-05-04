Home > News > DLN Features > Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Michael Waterford

Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Michael Waterford

May 4, 2017 DLN Features, News 29 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 8:40 — 7.9MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Michael Waterford is an explorer, writer, and adventure entrepreneur. He’s hoping to set the speed record for paddling the length of the Mississippi River in a canoe. The Mississippi is the world’s fourth longest river, coursing more than 2500 miles from Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico. Michael was drawn to grueling expeditions when he crossed Europe and Asia on a small motorcycle six years ago. Now he helps others test their endurance and strength through his company, The Mountain Folk Adventures. He expects to set off on his Mississippi quest in June. He joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

Tags

Check Also

bloomingOUT – Sarah Hetrick – May 4, 2017

Join bloomingOUT anchor Grace Thumser and producer Ryne Shadday as they do a special farewell …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org