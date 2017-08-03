Home > News > DLN Features > Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Liz Watson

Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Liz Watson

With the 2018 mid-term election 15 months away, five hopefuls already have declared their candidacy for Indiana’s Ninth District seat in Congress. Four of those candidates are Democrats, hoping to wrest the seat from first-term Republican Trey Hollingsworth. The four will jostle for the Democratic nomination during the May Primary, before going on to face the incumbent Republican in November. Liz Watson is a Bloomington native, and an attorney with experience in Washington DC, where she worked for House Democrats as well as a Georgetown think tank. Watson is live in the studio with Michael Glab for this week’s edition of Big Talk.

