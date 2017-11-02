Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: John Armstrong and Zachary Spicer

John Armstrong and Zachary Spicer were friends when they were students at Indiana University. Years later they reconnected in New York and decided to start their own film production company. Their first movie, “The Good Catholic,” is now out on DVD and BluRay and will be available on Netflix in January. The two have committed to shooting six more films in Indiana. They also have started a non-profit that helps high school and college students learn film-making and serves as a pathway for them to get into the business. Armstrong and Spicer join Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.