Home > News > DLN Features > Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Jeffery Isaac

Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Jeffery Isaac

May 11, 2017 DLN Features, News 54 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 8:34 — 7.8MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Jeff Isaac is an opinionated scholar. A professor of political science at Indiana University, he has written many books, is a regular contributor to respected journals, and takes to social media to share his feelings and bring political science just a bit closer to the average person. He grew up in a typical New York City neighborhood, playing stickball and hanging on the street corner. Watergate drew the teenager into the world of politics and theory. He’s found a home in Bloomington where he also plays piano for the Postmodern Jazz Quartet. He joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

Tags

Check Also

bloomingOUT – News Segment – May 11, 2017

In this brief segment, bloomingOUT producer Ryne Shadday discusses current LGBT news and events. Topics …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org