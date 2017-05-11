Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Jeffery Isaac

Jeff Isaac is an opinionated scholar. A professor of political science at Indiana University, he has written many books, is a regular contributor to respected journals, and takes to social media to share his feelings and bring political science just a bit closer to the average person. He grew up in a typical New York City neighborhood, playing stickball and hanging on the street corner. Watergate drew the teenager into the world of politics and theory. He’s found a home in Bloomington where he also plays piano for the Postmodern Jazz Quartet. He joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.