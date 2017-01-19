Home > News > DLN Features > Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Jack Dopp

Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Jack Dopp

January 19, 2017

Newspapers are old school and it takes an old school character to get them to your door or your neighborhood store. Jack Dopp has been in the newspaper delivery business since he was a grade schooler in Gary, Indiana, back in the 1950’s. He and his crew have been bringing newspapers from all over the country — and at times from all over the world — to Bloomington and South Central Indiana for decades. He talks about the newspaper business then and now — and into the future — as he joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

