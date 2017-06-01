Home > News > DLN Features > Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Hondo Thompson

The John Hartford Memorial Festival, a celebration of bluegrass music and its many variations, is happening now through Saturday night in Bean Blossom. WFHB’s Hondo Thompson is the new main stage emcee, taking over for the legendary Sam Jackson. The veteran host allowed Thompson to introduce American roots star Pokey LaFarge last year and now Thompson has replaced the retired Jackson. Hondo joins Michael Glab to talk about John Hartford and the fest on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

