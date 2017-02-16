Home > News > DLN Features > Big Talk w/ Michael Glab: Emily Goodson

An actor, playwright, and proud jokester, Emily Goodson has made her mark in Bloomington theater. She’s written the new musical-comedy, “Calling All Kates,” now in pre-production at the Bloomington Playwrights Project. She and her husband, Cardinal Stage Company managing director Gabe Gloden, have chased the theater life around the country and now call our town home. Goodson once played an electric mixer making smoothies in her mouth on stage. She talks about it all as she joins host Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

