Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Dana Habeeb

November 16, 2017 DLN Features, News 5 Views

As our cities and summers grow hotter due to climate change, our most vulnerable residents become even more at risk. Dana Habeeb is a trained architect and urban designer who’s delving into the effects of heat and certain illnesses together, and how this mixture may become more deadly as the 21st Century goes on. Habeeb says cities are growing hotter, on average, than the rest of the surrounding land. WFHB’s Michael Glab asks, ‘is there anything we can do to slow the increase?’ Habeeb and her colleagues at Indiana University’s school of Informatics are seeking answers. Habeeb joins Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

