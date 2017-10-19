Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Brandon Hood

Brandon Hood is a house painter and a lifelong resident of Central Indiana. He’s decided to join the three other Democratic challengers for Republican Trey Hollingsworth’s 9th District seat in the US House of Representatives. Hood leans on his down-home, working class roots as a major selling point for his candidacy. He was inspired to get into the political fray by the words and positions of Bernie Sanders. He and his campaign manager, Helen Plageman, join Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.