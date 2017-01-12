Home > News > DLN Features > Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Anne Hedin

Martin Luther King Jr.’s record of success against all odds has inspired a consortium of Bloomington environmental groups who’ll get together Sunday for a celebration of solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources. The event — The Fierce Energy of Now: Time to Choose — will feature a documentary ﬁlm on our energy and climate future. There’ll also be representatives from nine environmental advocacy and help groups and live local musicians, as well as a light dinner and refreshments. Anne Hedin helped organize the festivities and she joins Michael Glab on this week’s Big Talk.

