Better Beware – Some Good News

December 20, 2017 Better Beware! 274 Views

It’s been an avalanche of bad news this year – starting with the fact that your personal information (and mine) has almost certainly already been stolen and is floating around out on the dark web.

That means we all have to keep a close watch on our bank accounts, credit cards, credit rating and every online account, now and probably forever. And of course there’s an endless parade of cyber-attacks, social media assaults, and telephone threats to worry about.
But this is the Holiday season, and it’s time to take a break from the gloom and doom – here’s some actual good news, for a change.

Here’s hoping you have a MUCH better holiday than the con artists do!

