Home > News > DLN Features > Affordable housing project really affordable?

Affordable housing project really affordable?

May 24, 2017 DLN Features, News 17 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 8:10 — 7.5MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Last week Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced he would ask the city to effectively give a point-six-acre piece of land to a local nonprofit that would build a housing complex there. Rents at the one- and two-bedroom apartments would range from $550 to $850. WFHB News Director Joe Crawford spoke with the director of the organization seeking to build the housing, Deborah Myerson. They discussed whether those rents are truly affordable and why it costs so much to build housing in Bloomington.

Tags

Check Also

Daily Local News – May 24, 20127

The City of Bloomington is challenging the constitutionality of legislation passed by the Indiana General …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org