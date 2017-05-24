Affordable housing project really affordable?

Last week Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced he would ask the city to effectively give a point-six-acre piece of land to a local nonprofit that would build a housing complex there. Rents at the one- and two-bedroom apartments would range from $550 to $850. WFHB News Director Joe Crawford spoke with the director of the organization seeking to build the housing, Deborah Myerson. They discussed whether those rents are truly affordable and why it costs so much to build housing in Bloomington.