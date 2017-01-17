Activate – Women’s March: McKenzie Goodrich

On January 21, 2017 an estimated 200,000 people will convene in Washington to march in assertion that women’s rights are human rights. The March, convened in the wake of the election of President-elect Trump, is providing an outlet for many that view Trump’s election as an assault on human rights. Case in point, McKenzie Goodrich, a local business owner who resolved on the evening of Trump’s election to do something positive, Listen as McKenzie describes her role helping to coordinate buses and resources for women in Indiana to travel to D.C. to attend the March, and how she’s navigating her blossoming role as activist.

