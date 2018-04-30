Activate! – VITAL: Mary DePew

Air date: 04/30/2018

Mary DePew’s herculean volunteer efforts at Volunteers In Tutoring Adult Learners (VITAL) have directly impacted nearly 100 English language learners locally. Those new to the U.S. and new to English often have little interaction with the community until they have achieved the ability to communicate. Mary’s many groups allow her students to work toward their personal literacy goals, gaining self-sufficiency, and enhancing their English conversation skills, while engaging in arts and crafts, discussing literature, and learning about U.S. customs. Since 2011, Mary has lead up to four ‘English as a New Language’ sessions per week. She engages with her learners on Facebook, takes them on field trips in the community and encourages them to try new experiences.

Volunteers in Tutoring Adult Learners (VITAL)

