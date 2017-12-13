Activate! – Teachers Warehouse: Janet Schell

Air date: 12/18/2017

Original air date: 04/03/2017

Janet Schell’s work at the Teacher’s Warehouse keeps it running smoothly and spreads awareness about this wonderful opportunity. The Teacher’s Warehouse accepts donated school supplies and books that teachers can pick up to stock their classrooms. When the Teachers Warehouse is open for business, Janet is there with a smiling face to assist customers. When the Warehouse is closed, Janet is there organizing donations. Because of Janet’s knowledge and perspective as a former teacher, as well as her hard work and that of other committed community members, 525 teachers and 7,000 students benefitted last school year from the fantastic resources available there. The Teachers Warehouse is thriving thanks to Janet’s leadership.

FEATURED ORGANIZATION

Teachers Warehouse

FEATURED VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY LINKS

Fill the Volunteer Gap during Winter Break

MLK Day Opportunity: Re-package diapers for Heart + HUB

MLK Day Opportunity: MLK Volunteer Day at Opp House

Activate is a co-production of WFHB Community Radio and the City of Bloomington Volunteer Network.

