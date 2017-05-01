Activate! – Opportunity House: Marge Penrod

Marge Penrod has been volunteering each Wednesday at Opportunity House for 41 years, close to 2,000 days. Her expertise in jewelry and skill in jewelry repair are an invaluable asset to Opportunity House, creating a dependable income stream that benefits so many. Opportunity House proceeds help supplement childcare costs for families through Monroe County United Ministries, allowing parents to work longer hours and children more instruction time with childcare providers. Margie offers Opportunity House a unique set of skills and unmatched dedication. Marge’s humility and hard work is a staple of the Bloomington community: She is one of the pieces of a puzzle that quietly holds our community together and helps to make it a better place for those who struggle.

