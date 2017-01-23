Activate! – NOW Monroe County : Laura and Elizabeth

The National Organization for Women: Monroe County Chapter, is an organization devoted to achieving full equality for women through education and litigation. NOW focuses on a broad range of women’s rights issues, including economic justice, pay equity, racial discrimination, women’s health and body image, women with disabilities, reproductive rights and justice, family law, marriage and family formation rights of same-sex couples, representation of women in the media, and global feminist issues. The recently formed Monroe County chapter of NOW is holding a Call-Out for those interested in continuing the fight for women’s issues and rights.

