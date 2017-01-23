Home > News > Activate! > Activate! – NOW Monroe County : Laura and Elizabeth

Activate! – NOW Monroe County : Laura and Elizabeth

January 23, 2017 Activate!, News 9 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 4:19 — 4.0MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

The National Organization for Women: Monroe County Chapter, is an organization devoted to achieving full equality for women through education and litigation. NOW focuses on a broad range of women’s rights issues, including economic justice, pay equity, racial discrimination, women’s health and body image, women with disabilities, reproductive rights and justice, family law, marriage and family formation rights of same-sex couples, representation of women in the media, and global feminist issues. The recently formed Monroe County chapter of NOW is holding a Call-Out for those interested in continuing the fight for women’s issues and rights.

That’s this week on Activate – your weekly segment spotlighting people working for positive change in our community.

LINKS
National Organization for Women

Tags

Check Also

Post-Inauguration Protests Begin in Bloomington

A weekend of anti-Trump activities kicked off in Bloomington Friday, with workshops, marches and a …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org