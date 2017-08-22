Home > News > Activate! > Activate! – New Leaf New Life: Mary Goetze

Activate! – New Leaf New Life: Mary Goetze

August 22, 2017 Activate!, News 34 Views

Air date: 08/28/2017
Original Air Date: 02/16/2016

Mary Goetze’s work through New Leaf-New Life is marked by compassion and intelligence. The struggle of inmates to remain connected with their young children inspired Mary to create the Read To Me program. Mary’s Read To Me program has enabled 500 incarcerated parents to send recordings of themselves reading a book to their children, improving morale for the parents and providing a bridge over which they can send love to their children.

FEATURED ORGANIZATION
New Leaf New Life

Activate is a co-production of WFHB Community Radio and the City of Bloomington Volunteer Network.
