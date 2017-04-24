Activate! – Monroe County Coalition for Access and Mobility – Barbara Salisbury

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 3:48 — 3.5MB)
Barbara Salisbury is passionate about her advocacy for people with disabilities and for independence through transportation and accessibility. As an active member of the both the Heartland Association of the American Council of the Blind and the Monroe County Coalition for Access and Mobility, Barbara has translated her personal experiences as a blind person into being a champion for all people to live in a community that prioritizes accessibility.