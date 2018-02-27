Activate! – Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America: Rachel Guglielmo

Air date: 02/26/2018

From the Activate Archives: Local mom and activist Rachel Guglielmo discusses her work with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, an organization originally founded by fellow Hoosier Shannon Watts. There are chapters of Moms in 50 states, and Rachel is active in the local, Bloomington chapter. Listen to Rachel’s empowering experience committing her time and passion for a cause she believes strongly in – limiting preventable deaths by guns.

Local volunteers are participants are welcome to join in. To get involved, search for Moms on Facebook, or go to momsdemandaction.org and click “join us” to sign up for the local chapter.

FEATURED VOLUNTEER ORGANIZATION & OPPORTUNITY LINK

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America – Indiana Chapter

Activate is a co-production of WFHB Community Radio and the City of Bloomington Volunteer Network.

