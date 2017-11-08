Home > News > Activate! > Activate! – Community Volunteer and Consultant: Michael Shermis

November 8, 2017 Activate!, News 31 Views

Air date: 11/13/2017

If one inquires for the names of people to contact for service or for great advice about service, Michael Shermis’ name will come up. It’s clear from his long track record as a volunteer that he is committed to strengthening the capacity of our nonprofit community. He has a broad reach, from arts to social services, criminal justice to health and education, with organizations that also have an international reach. He teaches organizations how to sustain themselves, grow wisely, and think strategically. Michael bridges the roles of a volunteer “on the ground” and as a non-profit consultant with ease and impact.

FEATURED ORGANIZATIONS
Bloomington Community Orchard
Teachers Warehouse
Breast Cancer Walk
Bloomington Rotary

FEATURED VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY LINKS
Family Volunteer Day 2017
Girls Inc. of Monroe County Holiday Hoopla
2017 Holiday Guide to Giving and Volunteering
Activate is a co-production of WFHB Community Radio and the City of Bloomington Volunteer Network.
