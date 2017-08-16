Activate! – Justice Unlocked: Lasserina Dowell

Air date: 08/21/2017

Justice Unlocked bridges a gap in legal aid accessibility, providing services to victims of human trafficking, sexual abuse, or domestic violence, to assist in their recovery. Lassserina’s attention to the branding and sustainability of the organization was extremely important in the first year of Justice Unlocked, when she volunteered 20 hours/week as their volunteer deputy development director, in order to build a solid base and ensure a strong future. Lasserina’s commitment to both the present and the future of Justice Unlocked will allow some of Bloomington’s most vulnerable to have access to the legal consultation that is critical to upholding their human rights.

FEATURED ORGANIZATION

Justice Unlocked

