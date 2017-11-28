Activate! – Global Gifts, Habitat for Humanity, WonderLab: Joy Bhattacharya

Rebroadcast date: 12/04/2017

Original air date: 6/19/2017

Joy Bhattacharya, a dedicated local, high-school age volunteer, was awarded the Youth Volunteer Award at the Serve Indiana Awards for Excellence on Nov. 9th, 2017 in Indianapolis. The awards, presented by Serve Indiana, are Indiana’s most prestigious annual awards celebrating the accomplishments of dedicated volunteers and service members.

Joy Bhattacharya is a volunteer any organization would be lucky to have. She is curious, hardworking, and can be counted on to go the extra mile. She has dedicated over 60 hours to Wonderlab alone. Her work with Global Gifts Fair Trade store, Habitat for Humanity, and Wonderlab shows only one small part of why Joy can give us all hope for her future. Joy balances her dedicated volunteerism with a strong academic standing. Her thirst for knowledge extends to all aspects of her life, as does her passion for engaging others in learning processes. This thirst makes her a better volunteer and an amazing member of the Bloomington community. Joy’s maturity and engagement are rare to witness in a person her age.

FEATURED ORGANIZATIONS

Global Gifts Bloomington

Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County

WonderLab Museum of Science Health & Technology

Activate is a co-production of WFHB Community Radio and the City of Bloomington Volunteer Network.

