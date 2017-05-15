Home > News > Activate! > Activate: Dave Wright from Monroe County CASA

Activate: Dave Wright from Monroe County CASA

May 15, 2017

Dave Wright’s service to Monroe County Court Appointed Special Advocates has been adaptive and critical for over sixteen years. Dave has many skills and strengths, and he is there to contribute in any void that develops. His advice and hard work guided the direction of CASA. Since his retirement, Dave treats CASA as his full time job and is an irreplaceable asset, especially as the number of children needing advocates has doubled over the last two years. How can the Bloomington community even try to measure or understand what he has done? One could count the children for whom he advocated, as well as the volunteers, staff, and board he has supported. The broader picture would be the thousands of children that have found permanent and safe homes through CASA and Dave.

