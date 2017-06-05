Home > News > Activate! > ACTIVATE: COURTNEY STEWART OF BLOOMINGTON COMMISSION ON AGING

ACTIVATE: COURTNEY STEWART OF BLOOMINGTON COMMISSION ON AGING

June 5, 2017 Activate!, Daily Local News, News 41 Views

The vision of the City’s Commission on Aging is to make Bloomington more age- and ability-friendly, a vision that Commission member Courtney Stewart can get behind. As one of the commission’s youngest members, she is advocating for her own future in this community, and for the health, safety, and quality of life of those already 55 or better. The Commission this year is focusing on Creative Aging and Seniors in Poverty. These efforts offer new ways for Stewart to focus her passion for making Bloomington a great place to age gracefully.

VOLUNTEER NETWORK OPPORTUNITY LINKS

Graphic Designer for Habitat
Painting and Classroom Clean-Up!
Employee Development Volunteer/Intern

Tags

Check Also

Bring It On! – June 5, 2017

Have what it takes to accomplish military-grade and survival themed challenges? Tonight’s guest, David Neville, …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org