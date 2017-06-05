ACTIVATE: COURTNEY STEWART OF BLOOMINGTON COMMISSION ON AGING

The vision of the City’s Commission on Aging is to make Bloomington more age- and ability-friendly, a vision that Commission member Courtney Stewart can get behind. As one of the commission’s youngest members, she is advocating for her own future in this community, and for the health, safety, and quality of life of those already 55 or better. The Commission this year is focusing on Creative Aging and Seniors in Poverty. These efforts offer new ways for Stewart to focus her passion for making Bloomington a great place to age gracefully.

