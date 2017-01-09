Activate! – Compassion & Choices : Gary Wiggins

Gary Wiggins volunteers with Compassion & Choices, of Indiana a group that encourages individuals to think about end of life care options. Through education and outreach, Compassion & Choices offers people resources to easily create a living will or advance directive order so that you can have a say in your care in the event of a medical emergency. Gary shares personally about some of the experiences in his own familythat inspired him to work for this cause, and describes activities volunteers may participate in. All that, in this week’s Activate; your weekly segment spotlighting people working for positive change in our community.

Compassion and Choices Indiana Website