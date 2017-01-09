Home > News > Activate! > Activate! – Compassion & Choices : Gary Wiggins

Activate! – Compassion & Choices : Gary Wiggins

January 9, 2017 Activate!, News 3 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 5:18 — 4.8MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Gary Wiggins volunteers with Compassion & Choices, of Indiana a group that encourages individuals to think about end of life care options. Through education and outreach, Compassion & Choices offers people resources to easily create a living will or advance directive order so that you can have a say in your care in the event of a medical emergency. Gary shares personally about some of the experiences in his own familythat inspired him to work for this cause, and describes activities volunteers may participate in. All that, in this week’s Activate; your weekly segment spotlighting people working for positive change in our community.

LINKS
Compassion and Choices Indiana Website

Tags

Check Also

Citizens Voice Concerns Over Tech Park and Housing Cost

A local group voiced concerns this weekend that Bloomington’s planned technology park will cause major …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org