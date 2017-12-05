Activate! – Community Kitchen of Monroe County: Keith Bobay

Rebroadcast date: 12/11/2017

Original air date: 02/20/2017

Keith Bobay serves the Community Kitchen and many other organizations in countless capacities. Keith is committed to the betterment of Bloomington; his own individual contributions of time and talent have had measurable impacts. In 2016 alone, he helped to feed almost 3000 individuals. He has dedicated over 700 hours to Community Kitchen alone, and that is only one of the many organizations privileged to benefit from his enthusiastive contributions. His passion and spirit of giving are infectious. His connections to nonprofits across Bloomington allow him to help those nonprofit organizations coordinate more seamlessly as well. Keith is an essential part of Bloomington’s network of organizations working for economic justice.

FEATURED ORGANIZATION

Community Kitchen of Monroe County

FEATURED VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY LINKS

Activities Buddies through Stone Belt

Fundraising Team for Special Olympics

Volunteer Coordinator for Global Citizens Empowerment

Activate is a co-production of WFHB Community Radio and the City of Bloomington Volunteer Network.