Activate! – Center for Women’s Ministries: Reova Meredith

Rebroadcast date: 11/27/2017

Original air date: 5/8/2017

Reova Meredith, volunteer founder of the Center for Women’s Ministries, was awarded the Faith-Based Volunteer Award at the Serve Indiana Awards for Excellence on Nov. 9th, 2017 in Indianapolis. The awards, presented by Serve Indiana, are Indiana’s most prestigious annual awards celebrating the accomplishments of dedicated volunteers and service members.

Reova Meredith began the Center for Women’s Ministries, offering Bloomington women 30 years of excellent, free counseling. Having experienced the value of professional counseling herself, Reova was struck by the unfair reality that many others do not have the financial resources to access this type of care. By founding and supporting this organization, Reova has allowed countless women access to the counseling they sought. The course of women through the program provides an opportunity for them to give back through volunteer counseling. Reova has expertly designed a pairing system that other professionals in the field refer to and utilize. Reova sets a beautiful example for others in the Bloomington community to step up and address a need they see. Her hard work and innovative approach have allowed many women to get the assistance they desire.

Center for Women's Minsitries

Activate is a co-production of WFHB Community Radio and the City of Bloomington Volunteer Network.

