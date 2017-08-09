Activate! – Caleb Poer :: Activist

Air date: 08/14/2017

Caleb Poer never thought of himself as an activist before that day. Outspoken maybe, but not an activist. That all changed on the morning that he walked into his high school and was confronted with a display of racial hatred that gave him no choice but to act. That incident gave Caleb his voice. It also revealed to him a passion for social justice and racial inclusion that he has been acting on ever since. Caleb is now an advocate and an activist for causes that he believes in and for the betterment of the community in which he lives.

Activate is a co-production of WFHB Community Radio and the City of Bloomington Volunteer Network.

