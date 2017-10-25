Home > News > Activate! > Activate! – Bloomington Animal Care & Control: Julie Gray

Air date: 10/30/2017

How does Julie Gray volunteer at the Animal Shelter? Let us count the ways. She is an adoption counselor, helping 180 patrons and well-suited animal companions; an office assistant, assisting with clerical and administrative needs; a graphic designer, crafting the bi-weekly adoption posters or her “Lost Pet Brochure”; and a photographer, capturing engaging images of the animals available for adoption. Julie is truly selfless when it comes to the welfare of animals and assisting the staff at the Shelter. She is a calming and kind presence to everyone she interacts with – whether for patrons searching for a lost animal, families adopting a new pet, or staff members who need an extra set of hands. Julie is there for the Animal Shelter in so many ways.

Bloomington Animal Care & Control

Activate is a co-production of WFHB Community Radio and the City of Bloomington Volunteer Network.
