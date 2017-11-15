Home > News > Activate! > Activate! – Banneker Community Center: Jennifer Perry

Activate! – Banneker Community Center: Jennifer Perry

November 15, 2017 Activate!, News 583 Views

Rebroadcast Date: 11/20/2017
Original Air Date: 03/22/2017

Jennifer Perry has served as a volunteer librarian and program assistant at the Banneker Community Center since June 2014. Her involvement has stretched over 13 programs, always committed to early childhood programming there. Her focus has been to create an inclusive environment in which participants feel they can have positive interactions within their own families, as well as with other families in the community. Her success is reflected in the soaring numbers of participants; many families have made Jennifer’s programming a part of their weekly schedules! Jennifer’s ability to engage participants, partners, and volunteers is invaluable. Her vision and work for the Banneker Community Center has shaped its future and made Bloomington a better place to raise children.

Bloomington Parks’ Banneker Community Center

Activate is a co-production of WFHB Community Radio and the City of Bloomington Volunteer Network.
