A Look Inside Indiana University Efforts to Represent Minority Populations

Indiana University has used various methods for combating the narrative that minority populations at IU are underrepresented and underfunded. Reporter Taylor Green looked into those efforts, and the way they’re perceived by the affected populations, for today’s WFHB community report. This story airs courtesy of a partnership between WFHB and a community journalism class at IU taught by Professor Michael Conway.