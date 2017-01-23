4500 Hoosiers Gather to Participate in Indianapolis Women’s March

Anti-Trump events continued around the world on Saturday, including a major women’s rally in Indianapolis that was attended by many local residents. The event was held in solidarity with the women’s march in Washington. Thousands of people crowded into the lawn around the Indiana Statehouse for the event.

A slate of speakers addressed the crowd, which was so large that not everyone could stand within listening range. One of the speakers, State Representative Dana Black, discussed the power of women’s movements.

Indiana State Police later estimated that 4,500 to 5,000 people attended the rally in Indianapolis.