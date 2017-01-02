WFHB’s Top 100 Albums of 2016

2016 was a great year in music. WFHB’s resident statistics geek, Tall Steve, drilled deep into our Spinitron database to find out what albums received the most airplay by our volunteer DJs in 2016. 13 albums on the list are local music, with 7 local releases in the top 20 – including our #1 album, Erin Tobey’s Middlemaze.

WFHB TOP 100 ALBUMS OF 2016

1. Erin Tobey – Middlemaze LOCAL

2. Allen Toussaint – American Tunes

3. Mavis Staples – Livin’ On A High Note

4. Jason Wilber – Echoes LOCAL

5. Durand Jones & The Indications – Durand Jones & The Indications LOCAL

6. Austin Lucas – Between The Moon & The Midwest

7. Case/Land/Viers – Case/Land/Viers

8. Norah Jones – Day Breaks

9. Lily & Madeleine – Keep It Together LOCAL

10. Paul Simon – Stranger to Stranger

11. Andra Day – Cheers To The Fall

12. Bonnie Raitt – Dig In Deep

13. C. W. Stoneking – Gon’ Boogaloo

14. The Dancing Cigarettes – Dance Dogs Dance LOCAL

15. !mindparade – Dead Mystics LOCAL

16. Grimes – Art Angels

17. Busman’s Holiday- Popular Cycles LOCAL

18. New Orleans Suspects – Kaleidoscoped

19. Wilco – Schmilco

20. Sam Bush – Storyman

21. Cha Wa – Funk ‘n’ Feathers

22. Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings- Miss Sharon Jones!

23. Various – The Musical Mojo of Dr. John

24. M. Ward – More Rain

25. Charles Bradley – Changes

26. Jason & Ginger – Some Kind of Love

27. Angel Olsen – My Woman

28. Jefferson Street Parade Band – Viral

29. The Olympians – The Olympians

30. Esme Patterson – We Were Wild

31. Madeleine Peyroux – Secular Hymns

32. Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – A Man Alive

33. Southern Culture On The Skids – The Electric Pinecones

34. Shannon Hayden – You See The World LOCAL

35. Carrie Newcomer – The Beautiful Not Yet LOCAL

36. Lucinda Williams – The Ghosts of HIghway 20

37. Brooklyn Funk Essentials – Funk Ain’t Ova

38. The Heavy – Hurt & The Merciless

39. Sam Beam & Jesca Hoop – Love Letter For Fire

40. William Bell – This Is Where I Live

41. Naytronix – Mister Divine

42. David Bowie – Blackstar

43. Evie Laden Band – Jump The Fire

44. Mike Adams At His Honest Weight – Casino Drone LOCAL

45. Sidestepper – Supernatural Love

46. Colvin & Earle – Colvin & Earle

47. Catherine Russell – Harlem On My Mind

48. Marlon Williams – Marlon Williams

49. Leyla McCalla – A Day for the Hunter, a Day for the Prey

50. Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

51. The Dave Rawlings Machine – Nashville Obsolete

52. Martin Courtney – Many Moons

53. Santigold – 99 Cents

54. Sarah Jarosz – Undercurrent

55. Rokia Traoré – Né So

56. Bill Frisell – When You Wish Upon A Star

57. Vollmar – Open Window LOCAL

58. Nick Waterhouse – Never Twice

59. Esperanza Spaulding – Emily’s D+Evolution

60. Ceu – Tropix

61. The Monkees – Good Times!

62. Lydia Loveless – Real

63. Warpaint – Heads Up

64. Eleanor Friedberger – New View

65. Miranda Lee Richards – Echoes of the Dreamtime

66. Cathy Spiaggia – Who Knew LOCAL

67. Tedeschi Trucks Band – Let Me Get By

68. Teddy Thompson & Kelly Jones Little Windows

69. Bobby Rush – Porcupine Meat

70. Alejandro Escovedo – Burn Something Beautiful

71. Lee Fields & The Expressions- Special Night

72. Andrew Bird – Are You Serious

73. Bob Mould – Patch The Sky

74. Tony Joe White – Rain Crow

75. Beth Orton – Kidsticks

76. Drive-By Truckers – American Band

77. Protomartyr – The Agent Intellect

78. Guy Davis – Kokomo Kidd

79. Lettuce – Crush

80. Bombino – Azel

81. The Avett Brothers – True Sadness

82. Ziggy Marley – Ziggy Marley

83. Dori Freeman – Dori Freeman

84. Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

85. Marisa Anderson – Into The Light

86. Herlin Riley – New Direction

87. Nels Cline – Lovers

88. The Cactus Blossoms – You’re Dreaming

89. Sierra Hull – Weighted Mind

90. Animal Collective – Painting With

91. The Jayhawks – Paging Mr. Proust

92. Damien Jurado – Visions Of Us On The Land

93. John Doe – The Westerner

94. Sara Watkins – Young in All the Wrong Ways

95. Bobby Rush – Chicken Heads: A 50-Year History

96. Marcus Marr & Chet Faker – Work – EP

97. The Chills – Silver Bullets

98. Ron Block – Hogan’s House of Music

99. Michael Daves – Orchids and Violence

100. Rikki Jean – Darkness Surrounds Me LOCAL