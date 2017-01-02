WFHB’s Top 100 Albums of 2016

2016 was a great year in music. WFHB’s resident statistics geek, Tall Steve, drilled deep into our Spinitron database to find out what albums received the most airplay by our volunteer DJs in 2016. 13 albums on the list are local music, with 7 local releases in the top 20 – including our #1 album, Erin Tobey’s Middlemaze.
WFHB TOP 100 ALBUMS OF 2016
1. Erin Tobey – Middlemaze LOCAL
2. Allen Toussaint – American Tunes
3. Mavis Staples – Livin’ On A High Note
4. Jason Wilber – Echoes LOCAL
5. Durand Jones & The Indications – Durand Jones & The Indications LOCAL
6. Austin Lucas – Between The Moon & The Midwest
7. Case/Land/Viers – Case/Land/Viers
8. Norah Jones – Day Breaks
9. Lily & Madeleine – Keep It Together LOCAL
10. Paul Simon – Stranger to Stranger
11. Andra Day – Cheers To The Fall
12. Bonnie Raitt – Dig In Deep
13. C. W. Stoneking – Gon’ Boogaloo
14. The Dancing Cigarettes – Dance Dogs Dance LOCAL
15. !mindparade – Dead Mystics LOCAL
16. Grimes – Art Angels
17. Busman’s Holiday- Popular Cycles LOCAL
18. New Orleans Suspects – Kaleidoscoped
19. Wilco – Schmilco
20. Sam Bush – Storyman
21. Cha Wa – Funk ‘n’ Feathers
22. Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings- Miss Sharon Jones!
23. Various – The Musical Mojo of Dr. John
24. M. Ward – More Rain
25. Charles Bradley – Changes
26. Jason & Ginger – Some Kind of Love
27. Angel Olsen – My Woman
28. Jefferson Street Parade Band – Viral
29. The Olympians – The Olympians
30. Esme Patterson – We Were Wild
31. Madeleine Peyroux – Secular Hymns
32. Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – A Man Alive
33. Southern Culture On The Skids – The Electric Pinecones
34. Shannon Hayden – You See The World LOCAL
35. Carrie Newcomer – The Beautiful Not Yet LOCAL
36. Lucinda Williams – The Ghosts of HIghway 20
37. Brooklyn Funk Essentials – Funk Ain’t Ova
38. The Heavy – Hurt & The Merciless
39. Sam Beam & Jesca Hoop – Love Letter For Fire
40. William Bell – This Is Where I Live
41. Naytronix – Mister Divine
42. David Bowie – Blackstar
43. Evie Laden Band – Jump The Fire
44. Mike Adams At His Honest Weight – Casino Drone LOCAL
45. Sidestepper – Supernatural Love
46. Colvin & Earle – Colvin & Earle
47. Catherine Russell – Harlem On My Mind
48. Marlon Williams – Marlon Williams
49. Leyla McCalla – A Day for the Hunter, a Day for the Prey
50. Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
51. The Dave Rawlings Machine – Nashville Obsolete
52. Martin Courtney – Many Moons
53. Santigold – 99 Cents
54. Sarah Jarosz – Undercurrent
55. Rokia Traoré – Né So
56. Bill Frisell – When You Wish Upon A Star
57. Vollmar – Open Window LOCAL
58. Nick Waterhouse – Never Twice
59. Esperanza Spaulding – Emily’s D+Evolution
60. Ceu – Tropix
61. The Monkees – Good Times!
62. Lydia Loveless – Real
63. Warpaint – Heads Up
64. Eleanor Friedberger – New View
65. Miranda Lee Richards – Echoes of the Dreamtime
66. Cathy Spiaggia – Who Knew LOCAL
67. Tedeschi Trucks Band – Let Me Get By
68. Teddy Thompson & Kelly Jones Little Windows
69. Bobby Rush – Porcupine Meat
70. Alejandro Escovedo – Burn Something Beautiful
71. Lee Fields & The Expressions- Special Night
72. Andrew Bird – Are You Serious
73. Bob Mould – Patch The Sky
74. Tony Joe White – Rain Crow
75. Beth Orton – Kidsticks
76. Drive-By Truckers – American Band
77. Protomartyr – The Agent Intellect
78. Guy Davis – Kokomo Kidd
79. Lettuce – Crush
80. Bombino – Azel
81. The Avett Brothers – True Sadness
82. Ziggy Marley – Ziggy Marley
83. Dori Freeman – Dori Freeman
84. Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide to Earth
85. Marisa Anderson – Into The Light
86. Herlin Riley – New Direction
87. Nels Cline – Lovers
88. The Cactus Blossoms – You’re Dreaming
89. Sierra Hull – Weighted Mind
90. Animal Collective – Painting With
91. The Jayhawks – Paging Mr. Proust
92. Damien Jurado – Visions Of Us On The Land
93. John Doe – The Westerner
94. Sara Watkins – Young in All the Wrong Ways
95. Bobby Rush – Chicken Heads: A 50-Year History
96. Marcus Marr & Chet Faker – Work – EP
97. The Chills – Silver Bullets
98. Ron Block – Hogan’s House of Music
99. Michael Daves – Orchids and Violence
100. Rikki Jean – Darkness Surrounds Me LOCAL