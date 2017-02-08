WFHB Top Albums This Week – 2.7.17

1. Jim Krause & Anne Hurley – Crossing the Inland Sea
2. Cherry Glazzer – Apocalipstick
3. Blackie And The Rodeo Kings – Kings And Kings
4. Nouvelle Vague – I Could Be Happy
5. Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love
6. The Flat Five – It’s A World of Love and Hope
7. Kadhja Bonet – The Visitor
8. Soul Scratch – Pushing Fire
9. Neil Young – Peace Trail
10. Sleater-Kinney – Live In Paris
11. Sallie Ford – Soul Sick
12. Chuck Prophet – Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins
13. Elvin Bishop – Big Fun Trio
14. Beats Antique – Shadowbox
15. Monika Herzig – The Whole World In Her Hands
16. Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men – Prick of the Litter
17. Allison Crutchfield – Tourist In This Town
18. Infamous Stringdusters – Laws of Gravity
19. The XX -I See You
20. Surfer Blood – Snowdonia
21. CeCe Winans – Let Them Fall In Love
22. Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau – Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau
23. Truckstop Honeymoon – Big Things and Little Things
24. The Molochs – America’s Velvet Glory
25. Foxygen – Hang
26. A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service
27. Band of Heathens – Duende
28. Otis Gibbs – Mount Renraw
29. Tift Merritt – Stitch of the World
30. Swojens – Cage
31. Bash & Pop – Anything Could Happen
32. Bonobo – Migration
33. Ty Segall – Ty Segall
34. Japandroids – Near To The Wild Heart Of Life
35. Mark Eitzel – Hey Mr. Ferryman
36. Gabriel Garzon-Montano – Jardin
37. Cloud Nothings – Life Without Sound
38. Flaming Lips – Oczy Mlody
39. Fiona Boyes – Professin’ The Blues
40. Brigitte DeMeyer & Will Kimbrough – Mockingbird Soul
41. La Femme – Mystere
42. Hiss Golden Messenger – Heart Like A Levee
43. The New Hoosier Broadcasters – The River Is Whiskey
44. Great American Taxi – Dr. Feelgood’s Traveling Medicine Show
45. Trudy Lynn – I’ll Sing The Blues For You
46. Rory Block – Keepin’ Outta Trouble: A Tribute To Bukka White
47. Arian Saleh – Antoinette
48. Josienne Clark and Ben Walker – Overnight
49. Candles – Matter + Spirit
50. Josh Hyde – The Call of the Night
51. Charlie Cunningham – Lines
52. Donny McCaslin – Beyond Now
53. Matt Pond PA – Winter Lives
54. Landlady – The World Is A Loud Place
55. Jim James – Eternally Even
56. Austra Future – Politics
57. Wolf People – Ruins
58. Ron Gallo – Heavy Meta
59. Honus Honus – Use Your Delusion
60. Daniel Koulack – Frailing to Succeed
61. The Walcotts – Let The Devil Win
62. Kristin Hersh – Wyatt At The Coyote Palace
63. Joey Alexander – Countdown
64. Flo Morrissey and Matthew E. White – Gentlewoman, Ruby Man
65. Dan Pratt – Hymn for the Happy Man
66. Gillian Welch Boots – No. 1: Official Revival Bootleg
67. Kid Koala – Music To Draw To: Satellite
68. Martha Wainwright – Goodnight City
69. Chelle Rose – Blue Ridge Blood
70. Wayne Hancock – Slingin’ Rhythm
71. Dom La – Nena Cantando
These weekly reports are generated by the new music choices made by WFHB’s volunteer music programmers during morning, afternoon and overnight mix programs as well as music genre specialty shows. Each weekly chart represents approximately 100 hours of music programming.