WFHB Top Albums This Week – 2.7.17

1. Jim Krause & Anne Hurley – Crossing the Inland Sea

2. Cherry Glazzer – Apocalipstick

3. Blackie And The Rodeo Kings – Kings And Kings

4. Nouvelle Vague – I Could Be Happy

5. Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love

6. The Flat Five – It’s A World of Love and Hope

7. Kadhja Bonet – The Visitor

8. Soul Scratch – Pushing Fire

9. Neil Young – Peace Trail

10. Sleater-Kinney – Live In Paris

11. Sallie Ford – Soul Sick

12. Chuck Prophet – Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins

13. Elvin Bishop – Big Fun Trio

14. Beats Antique – Shadowbox

15. Monika Herzig – The Whole World In Her Hands

16. Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men – Prick of the Litter

17. Allison Crutchfield – Tourist In This Town

18. Infamous Stringdusters – Laws of Gravity

19. The XX -I See You

20. Surfer Blood – Snowdonia

21. CeCe Winans – Let Them Fall In Love

22. Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau – Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau

23. Truckstop Honeymoon – Big Things and Little Things

24. The Molochs – America’s Velvet Glory

25. Foxygen – Hang

26. A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service

27. Band of Heathens – Duende

28. Otis Gibbs – Mount Renraw

29. Tift Merritt – Stitch of the World

30. Swojens – Cage

31. Bash & Pop – Anything Could Happen

32. Bonobo – Migration

33. Ty Segall – Ty Segall

34. Japandroids – Near To The Wild Heart Of Life

35. Mark Eitzel – Hey Mr. Ferryman

36. Gabriel Garzon-Montano – Jardin

37. Cloud Nothings – Life Without Sound

38. Flaming Lips – Oczy Mlody

39. Fiona Boyes – Professin’ The Blues

40. Brigitte DeMeyer & Will Kimbrough – Mockingbird Soul

41. La Femme – Mystere

42. Hiss Golden Messenger – Heart Like A Levee

43. The New Hoosier Broadcasters – The River Is Whiskey

44. Great American Taxi – Dr. Feelgood’s Traveling Medicine Show

45. Trudy Lynn – I’ll Sing The Blues For You

46. Rory Block – Keepin’ Outta Trouble: A Tribute To Bukka White

47. Arian Saleh – Antoinette

48. Josienne Clark and Ben Walker – Overnight

49. Candles – Matter + Spirit

50. Josh Hyde – The Call of the Night

51. Charlie Cunningham – Lines

52. Donny McCaslin – Beyond Now

53. Matt Pond PA – Winter Lives

54. Landlady – The World Is A Loud Place

55. Jim James – Eternally Even

56. Austra Future – Politics

57. Wolf People – Ruins

58. Ron Gallo – Heavy Meta

59. Honus Honus – Use Your Delusion

60. Daniel Koulack – Frailing to Succeed

61. The Walcotts – Let The Devil Win

62. Kristin Hersh – Wyatt At The Coyote Palace

63. Joey Alexander – Countdown

64. Flo Morrissey and Matthew E. White – Gentlewoman, Ruby Man

65. Dan Pratt – Hymn for the Happy Man

66. Gillian Welch Boots – No. 1: Official Revival Bootleg

67. Kid Koala – Music To Draw To: Satellite

68. Martha Wainwright – Goodnight City

69. Chelle Rose – Blue Ridge Blood

70. Wayne Hancock – Slingin’ Rhythm

71. Dom La – Nena Cantando

These weekly reports are generated by the new music choices made by WFHB’s volunteer music programmers during morning, afternoon and overnight mix programs as well as music genre specialty shows. Each weekly chart represents approximately 100 hours of music programming.