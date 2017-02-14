WFHB Top Albums This Week – 2.14.17

1. Soul Scratch – Pushing Fire
2. Nouvelle Vague – I Could Be Happy
3. Chuck Prophet – Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins
4. Elvin Bishop – Big Fun Trio
5. Neil Young – Peace Trail
6. Blackie And The Rodeo Kings – Kings And Kings
7. CeCe Winans – Let Them Fall In Love
8. Sleater-Kinney – Live In Paris
9. Sallie Ford – Soul Sick
11. Nikki Lane – Highway Queen
12. Jane Siberry – Angels Bend Closer
13. Son Volt – Notes of Blue
14. Monika Herzig – The Whole World In Her Hands
15. Infamous Stringdusters – Laws of Gravity
16. Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau – Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau
17. Jesca Hoop – Memories Are Now
18. The Sadies – Northern Passages
19. Cherry Glazzer – Apocalipstick
20. Ty Segall – Ty Segall
21. Mark Eitzel – Hey Mr. Ferryman
22. Elbow – Little Fictions
23. Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love
24. Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men – Prick of the Litter
25. Allison Crutchfield – Tourist In This Town
26. The XX – I See You
27. The Molochs – America’s Velvet Glory
28. Landlady – The World Is A Loud Place
29. Strand Of Oaks – Hard Love
30. Otis Taylor – Fantasizing About Being Black
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
31. Aurelio – Darandi
32. A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service
33. Tift Merritt – Stitch of the World
34. Bash & Pop – Anything Could Happen
35. Bonobo – Migration
36. Gabriel Garzon-Montano – Jardin
37. Flaming Lips – Oczy Mlody
38. Rory Block – Keepin’ Outta Trouble: A Tribute To Bukka White
39. Candles – Matter + Spirit
40. Surfer Blood – Snowdonia
41. All Them Witches – Sleeping Through The War
42. Keller Williams’ Kwahtro – Sync
43. Travis Linville – Up Ahead
44. Robert Randolph & The Family Band – Got Soul
46. The Flat Five – It’s A World of Love and Hope
47. Kadhja Bonet – The Visitor
48. Beats Antique – Shadowbox
49. Foxygen – Hang
50. Band of Heathens – Duende
51. Otis Gibbs – Mount Renraw
52. Cloud Nothings – Life Without Sound
53. La Femme – Mystere
54. The New Hoosier Broadcasters – The River Is Whiskey
55. Trudy Lynn – I’ll Sing The Blues For You
56. Alexis Lombre – Southside Sounds
57. Truckstop Honeymoon – Big Things and Little Things
58. Japandroids – Near To The Wild Heart Of Life
59. Brigitte DeMeyer & Will Kimbrough – Mockingbird Soul
60. Great American Taxi – Dr. Feelgood’s Traveling Medicine Show
61. Josh Hyde – The Call of the Night
62. Charlie Cunningham – Lines
63. Austra – Future Politics
64. Ron Gallo – Heavy Meta
65. The Walcotts – Let The Devil Win
66. Dom La Nena – Cantando
67. Swojens – Cage
68. Fiona Boyes – Professin’ The Blues
69. Josienne Clark and Ben Walker – Overnight
70. Honus Honus – Use Your Delusion
71. Flo Morrissey and Matthew E. White – Gentlewoman, Ruby Man
72. Dan Pratt – Hymn for the Happy Man
73. Gillian Welch – Boots No. 1: Official Revival Bootleg
74. Martha Wainwright – Goodnight City
WFHB Top Albums This Week – 2.14.17
1. Soul Scratch – Pushing Fire