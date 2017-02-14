WFHB Top Albums This Week – 2.14.17

1. Soul Scratch – Pushing Fire

2. Nouvelle Vague – I Could Be Happy

3. Chuck Prophet – Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins

4. Elvin Bishop – Big Fun Trio

5. Neil Young – Peace Trail

6. Blackie And The Rodeo Kings – Kings And Kings

7. CeCe Winans – Let Them Fall In Love

8. Sleater-Kinney – Live In Paris

9. Sallie Ford – Soul Sick

11. Nikki Lane – Highway Queen

12. Jane Siberry – Angels Bend Closer

13. Son Volt – Notes of Blue

14. Monika Herzig – The Whole World In Her Hands

15. Infamous Stringdusters – Laws of Gravity

16. Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau – Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau

17. Jesca Hoop – Memories Are Now

18. The Sadies – Northern Passages

19. Cherry Glazzer – Apocalipstick

20. Ty Segall – Ty Segall

21. Mark Eitzel – Hey Mr. Ferryman

22. Elbow – Little Fictions

23. Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love

24. Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men – Prick of the Litter

25. Allison Crutchfield – Tourist In This Town

26. The XX – I See You

27. The Molochs – America’s Velvet Glory

28. Landlady – The World Is A Loud Place

29. Strand Of Oaks – Hard Love

30. Otis Taylor – Fantasizing About Being Black

31. Aurelio – Darandi

32. A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service

33. Tift Merritt – Stitch of the World

34. Bash & Pop – Anything Could Happen

35. Bonobo – Migration

36. Gabriel Garzon-Montano – Jardin

37. Flaming Lips – Oczy Mlody

38. Rory Block – Keepin’ Outta Trouble: A Tribute To Bukka White

39. Candles – Matter + Spirit

40. Surfer Blood – Snowdonia

41. All Them Witches – Sleeping Through The War

42. Keller Williams’ Kwahtro – Sync

43. Travis Linville – Up Ahead

44. Robert Randolph & The Family Band – Got Soul

46. The Flat Five – It’s A World of Love and Hope

47. Kadhja Bonet – The Visitor

48. Beats Antique – Shadowbox

49. Foxygen – Hang

50. Band of Heathens – Duende

51. Otis Gibbs – Mount Renraw

52. Cloud Nothings – Life Without Sound

53. La Femme – Mystere

54. The New Hoosier Broadcasters – The River Is Whiskey

55. Trudy Lynn – I’ll Sing The Blues For You

56. Alexis Lombre – Southside Sounds

57. Truckstop Honeymoon – Big Things and Little Things

58. Japandroids – Near To The Wild Heart Of Life

59. Brigitte DeMeyer & Will Kimbrough – Mockingbird Soul

60. Great American Taxi – Dr. Feelgood’s Traveling Medicine Show

61. Josh Hyde – The Call of the Night

62. Charlie Cunningham – Lines

63. Austra – Future Politics

64. Ron Gallo – Heavy Meta

65. The Walcotts – Let The Devil Win

66. Dom La Nena – Cantando

67. Swojens – Cage

68. Fiona Boyes – Professin’ The Blues

69. Josienne Clark and Ben Walker – Overnight

70. Honus Honus – Use Your Delusion

71. Flo Morrissey and Matthew E. White – Gentlewoman, Ruby Man

72. Dan Pratt – Hymn for the Happy Man

73. Gillian Welch – Boots No. 1: Official Revival Bootleg

74. Martha Wainwright – Goodnight City