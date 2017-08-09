WFHB Top Albums 8.8.17

1. Waxahatchee – Out In The Storm
2. Portugal. The Man – Woodstock
3. Saint Etienne – Home Counties
3. Fleet Foxes – Crack-Up
4. Jason Wilber – Reaction Time
5. Lila Downs – Salon, Lagrimas, Y Deseo
6. Palehound – A Place I’ll Always Go
7. Stanton Moore – With You In Mind
8. Steelism – Ism
9. Broken Social Scene – Hug of Thunder
10. Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas – Telephone
11. Kronos Quartet – Folk Songs
12. Amy O – Elastic
13. Guided By Voices – How Do You Spell Heaven
14. Sonny Landreth – Recoded Live In Lafayette
15. Various – Cuba! Cuba!
16. Beth Ditto – Fake Sugar
17. Whitehorse – Panther In The Dollhouse
18. Toby Foster – 100 Ways
19. Dan Auerbach – Waiting On a Song
20. Various – Jesus Rocked The Jukebox
21. Benjamin Gibbard – Bandwagonesque
22. Jon Stickley Trio – Maybe Believe
23. Girlpool – Powerplant
24. Elijah Ocean – Elijah Ocean
25. The Parson Red Heads – Blurred Harmony
26. Can – The Singles
27. Manchester Orchestra – A Black Mile To The Surface
28. Jefferson Street Parade Band – Rival/Viral
29. Jenny Don’t and The Spurs – Call of the Road
30. Miranda Lee Richards – Existential Beast
31. Outer Embassy – Outer Embassy
32. Charles Lloyd – Passin’ Through
33. The Deslondes – Hurry Home
34. Jim Lauderdale – London Southern
35. Triptides – Afterglow
36. Steve Earle & The Dukes – So You Wannabe An Outlaw
37. Marika Hackman – I’m Not Your Man
38. Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind – Approved By Snakes
39. Juanita Stein – America
40. Jillette Johnson – All I Ever See In You Is Me
41. Stone Irr – Sinner
42. Bobby G – Still Standing
43. Slaid Cleaves – Ghost On The Car Radio
44. The Time Flies – The Time Flies
45. Various Artists – Red Hot: A Memphis Tribute to Sun Records
46. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – The Nashville Sound
47. Kacie Swiekert – This Is Water
49. Pimps of Joytime – Third Wall Chronicles
50. Ron Kadish – Tales From Under
51. Sam Baker – Land of Doubt
52. Washed Out – Mister Mellow
53. Making Movies – I Am Another You
54. Public Service Broadcasting – Every Valley
55. John Primer & Bob Corritore – Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!
56. This Is The Kit – Moonshine Freeze
57. Las Cafeteras – Tastes Like L.A.
58. Shabazz Palaces – Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star
59. Sun Seeker – Biddeford
60. Beach House – B-Sides and Rarities
61. The Secret Sisters – You Don’t Own Me Anymore
62. Dasher – Sodium
63. Danny Barnes – Stove Up
64. Randall Bramblett – Juke Joint at the Edge of the World
65. Offa Rex – The Queen of Hearts
66. Cody ChesnuTT – My Love Divine Degree
67. Gordi – Reservoir
68. Brent Laidler – No Matter What Noir
69. Tyler Childers – Purgatory
70. Kevin Morby – City Music
71. Shabazz Palaces – Quazarz Vs. The Jealous Machines
72. Lo Tom – Lo Tom
73. Nina Miranda – Freedom of Movement
74. Big Thief – Capacity
75. Peter Himmelman – There Is No Calamity
76. Chastity Belt – I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone
77. Mark Robinson Band – Live At The 5 Spot
77. Dylan Bishop – The Exciting Sounds of…
78. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard -Murder of the Universe
79. alt-J – Relaxer
80. Rod Melancon – Southern Gothic
81. Avey Tare – Eucalyptus
82. Tristen – Sneaker Waves
83. Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires – Youth Detention
84. David Olney – Don’t Try to Fight It
85. Chris Potter – The Dreamer is the Dream
WFHB Top Albums 8.8.17
