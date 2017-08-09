WFHB Top Albums 8.8.17

1. Waxahatchee – Out In The Storm

2. Portugal. The Man – Woodstock

3. Saint Etienne – Home Counties

3. Fleet Foxes – Crack-Up

4. Jason Wilber – Reaction Time

5. Lila Downs – Salon, Lagrimas, Y Deseo

6. Palehound – A Place I’ll Always Go

7. Stanton Moore – With You In Mind

8. Steelism – Ism

9. Broken Social Scene – Hug of Thunder

10. Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas – Telephone

11. Kronos Quartet – Folk Songs

12. Amy O – Elastic

13. Guided By Voices – How Do You Spell Heaven

14. Sonny Landreth – Recoded Live In Lafayette

15. Various – Cuba! Cuba!

16. Beth Ditto – Fake Sugar

17. Whitehorse – Panther In The Dollhouse

18. Toby Foster – 100 Ways

19. Dan Auerbach – Waiting On a Song

20. Various – Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

21. Benjamin Gibbard – Bandwagonesque

22. Jon Stickley Trio – Maybe Believe

23. Girlpool – Powerplant

24. Elijah Ocean – Elijah Ocean

25. The Parson Red Heads – Blurred Harmony

26. Can – The Singles

27. Manchester Orchestra – A Black Mile To The Surface

28. Jefferson Street Parade Band – Rival/Viral

29. Jenny Don’t and The Spurs – Call of the Road

30. Miranda Lee Richards – Existential Beast

31. Outer Embassy – Outer Embassy

32. Charles Lloyd – Passin’ Through

33. The Deslondes – Hurry Home

34. Jim Lauderdale – London Southern

35. Triptides – Afterglow

36. Steve Earle & The Dukes – So You Wannabe An Outlaw

37. Marika Hackman – I’m Not Your Man

38. Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind – Approved By Snakes

39. Juanita Stein – America

40. Jillette Johnson – All I Ever See In You Is Me

41. Stone Irr – Sinner

42. Bobby G – Still Standing

43. Slaid Cleaves – Ghost On The Car Radio

44. The Time Flies – The Time Flies

45. Various Artists – Red Hot: A Memphis Tribute to Sun Records

46. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – The Nashville Sound

47. Kacie Swiekert – This Is Water

49. Pimps of Joytime – Third Wall Chronicles

50. Ron Kadish – Tales From Under

51. Sam Baker – Land of Doubt

52. Washed Out – Mister Mellow

53. Making Movies – I Am Another You

54. Public Service Broadcasting – Every Valley

55. John Primer & Bob Corritore – Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!

56. This Is The Kit – Moonshine Freeze

57. Las Cafeteras – Tastes Like L.A.

58. Shabazz Palaces – Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star

59. Sun Seeker – Biddeford

60. Beach House – B-Sides and Rarities

61. The Secret Sisters – You Don’t Own Me Anymore

62. Dasher – Sodium

63. Danny Barnes – Stove Up

64. Randall Bramblett – Juke Joint at the Edge of the World

65. Offa Rex – The Queen of Hearts

66. Cody ChesnuTT – My Love Divine Degree

67. Gordi – Reservoir

68. Brent Laidler – No Matter What Noir

69. Tyler Childers – Purgatory

70. Kevin Morby – City Music

71. Shabazz Palaces – Quazarz Vs. The Jealous Machines

72. Lo Tom – Lo Tom

73. Nina Miranda – Freedom of Movement

74. Big Thief – Capacity

75. Peter Himmelman – There Is No Calamity

76. Chastity Belt – I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone

77. Mark Robinson Band – Live At The 5 Spot

77. Dylan Bishop – The Exciting Sounds of…

78. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard -Murder of the Universe

79. alt-J – Relaxer

80. Rod Melancon – Southern Gothic

81. Avey Tare – Eucalyptus

82. Tristen – Sneaker Waves

83. Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires – Youth Detention

84. David Olney – Don’t Try to Fight It

85. Chris Potter – The Dreamer is the Dream