WFHB Top Albums 8.15.17

1. Stanton Moore – With You In Mind
2. Slaid Cleaves – Ghost On The Car Radio
3. Jillette Johnson – All I Ever See In You Is Me
4. Amy O – Elastic
5. Jefferson Street Parade Band – Rival/Viral
6. Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind – Approved By Snakes
7. Jason Wilber – Reaction Time
8. Lila Downs – Salon, Lagrimas, Y Deseo
9. Manchester Orchestra – A Black Mile To The Surface
10. This Is The Kit – Moonshine Freeze
11. Various – Jesus Rocked The Jukebox
12. Randy Newman – Dark Matter
13. Various – Cuba! Cuba!
14. Can – The Singles
15. Tyler Childers – Purgatory
16. Meklit – When The People Move, The Music Moves Too
17. Benjamin Gibbard – Bandwagonesque
19. Saint Etienne – Home Counties
20. Steelism – Ism
21. Broken Social Scene – Hug of Thunder
22. Beth Ditto – Fake Sugar
23. Charles Lloyd – Passin’ Through
24. Juanita Stein – America
25. Bobby G – Still Standing
26. Las Cafeteras – Tastes Like L.A.
27. David Rawlings – Poor David’s Almanack
28. Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons – A Black and Tan Ball
29. Portugal. The Man – Woodstock
30. Fleet Foxes – Crack-Up
31. Guided By Voices – How Do You Spell Heaven
32. Sonny Landreth – Recoded Live In Lafayette
33. Outer Embassy – Outer Embassy
34. Making Movies – I Am Another You
35. Briana Marela – Call It Love
36. Kacy and Clayton – The Siren’s Song
37. The Jerry Douglas Band – What If
38. Goldrush – Reach High
39. The Accidentals – Odyssey
40. Kronos Quartet – Folk Songs
41. Whitehorse – Panther In The Dollhouse
42. Dan Auerbach – Waiting On a Song
43. Jon Stickley Trio – Maybe Believe
44. The Parson Red Heads – Blurred Harmony
45. Marika Hackman – I’m Not Your Man
46. Stone Irr – Sinner
47. Jim Lauderdale – London Southern
48. Pimps of Joytime – Third Wall Chronicles
49. Ron Kadish – Tales From Under
50. Shabazz Palaces – Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star
51. Gordi – Reservoir
52. Shabazz Palaces – Quazarz Vs. The Jealous Machines
53. Nina Miranda – Freedom of Movement
54. Tristen – Sneaker Waves
55. Palehound – A Place I’ll Always Go
56. Hard Working Americans – We’re All In This Together
57. Gary Motley – No Reservations Required
58. Jenny Don’t and The Spurs – Call of the Road
59. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – The Nashville Sound
60. Sun Seeker – Biddeford
61. Danny Barnes – Stove Up
62. Cody ChesnuTT – My Love Divine Degree
63. Brent Laidler – No Matter What Noir
64. Big Thief – Capacity
65. Peter Himmelman – There Is No Calamity
66. Dylan Bishop – The Exciting Sounds of…
67. Matt Pond P.A. – Still Summer
68. Gracie and Rachel – Gracie and Rachel
69. The Districts – Popular Manipulations
70. Moby and The Void Pacific Choir – More Fast Songs About The Apocalypse
71. Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas – Telephone
72. Toby Foster – 100 Ways
73. Girlpool – Powerplant
74. Elijah Ocean – Elijah Ocean
75. Miranda Lee Richards – Existential Beast
76. Triptides – Afterglow
77. Steve Earle & The Dukes – So You Wannabe An Outlaw
78. Washed Out – Mister Mellow
79. Randall Bramblett – Juke Joint at the Edge of the World
80. John Primer & Bob Corritore – Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!
81. Beach House – B-Sides and Rarities
82. Dasher – Sodium
83. Chastity Belt – I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone
84. David Olney – Don’t Try to Fight It
85. Chris Potter – The Dreamer is the Dream
WFHB Top Albums 8.15.17
