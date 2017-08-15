WFHB Top Albums 8.15.17

1. Stanton Moore – With You In Mind

2. Slaid Cleaves – Ghost On The Car Radio

3. Jillette Johnson – All I Ever See In You Is Me

4. Amy O – Elastic

5. Jefferson Street Parade Band – Rival/Viral

6. Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind – Approved By Snakes

7. Jason Wilber – Reaction Time

8. Lila Downs – Salon, Lagrimas, Y Deseo

9. Manchester Orchestra – A Black Mile To The Surface

10. This Is The Kit – Moonshine Freeze

11. Various – Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

12. Randy Newman – Dark Matter

13. Various – Cuba! Cuba!

14. Can – The Singles

15. Tyler Childers – Purgatory

16. Meklit – When The People Move, The Music Moves Too

17. Benjamin Gibbard – Bandwagonesque

19. Saint Etienne – Home Counties

20. Steelism – Ism

21. Broken Social Scene – Hug of Thunder

22. Beth Ditto – Fake Sugar

23. Charles Lloyd – Passin’ Through

24. Juanita Stein – America

25. Bobby G – Still Standing

26. Las Cafeteras – Tastes Like L.A.

27. David Rawlings – Poor David’s Almanack

28. Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons – A Black and Tan Ball

29. Portugal. The Man – Woodstock

30. Fleet Foxes – Crack-Up

31. Guided By Voices – How Do You Spell Heaven

32. Sonny Landreth – Recoded Live In Lafayette

33. Outer Embassy – Outer Embassy

34. Making Movies – I Am Another You

35. Briana Marela – Call It Love

36. Kacy and Clayton – The Siren’s Song

37. The Jerry Douglas Band – What If

38. Goldrush – Reach High

39. The Accidentals – Odyssey

40. Kronos Quartet – Folk Songs

41. Whitehorse – Panther In The Dollhouse

42. Dan Auerbach – Waiting On a Song

43. Jon Stickley Trio – Maybe Believe

44. The Parson Red Heads – Blurred Harmony

45. Marika Hackman – I’m Not Your Man

46. Stone Irr – Sinner

47. Jim Lauderdale – London Southern

48. Pimps of Joytime – Third Wall Chronicles

49. Ron Kadish – Tales From Under

50. Shabazz Palaces – Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star

51. Gordi – Reservoir

52. Shabazz Palaces – Quazarz Vs. The Jealous Machines

53. Nina Miranda – Freedom of Movement

54. Tristen – Sneaker Waves

55. Palehound – A Place I’ll Always Go

56. Hard Working Americans – We’re All In This Together

57. Gary Motley – No Reservations Required

58. Jenny Don’t and The Spurs – Call of the Road

59. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – The Nashville Sound

60. Sun Seeker – Biddeford

61. Danny Barnes – Stove Up

62. Cody ChesnuTT – My Love Divine Degree

63. Brent Laidler – No Matter What Noir

64. Big Thief – Capacity

65. Peter Himmelman – There Is No Calamity

66. Dylan Bishop – The Exciting Sounds of…

67. Matt Pond P.A. – Still Summer

68. Gracie and Rachel – Gracie and Rachel

69. The Districts – Popular Manipulations

70. Moby and The Void Pacific Choir – More Fast Songs About The Apocalypse

71. Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas – Telephone

72. Toby Foster – 100 Ways

73. Girlpool – Powerplant

74. Elijah Ocean – Elijah Ocean

75. Miranda Lee Richards – Existential Beast

76. Triptides – Afterglow

77. Steve Earle & The Dukes – So You Wannabe An Outlaw

78. Washed Out – Mister Mellow

79. Randall Bramblett – Juke Joint at the Edge of the World

80. John Primer & Bob Corritore – Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!

81. Beach House – B-Sides and Rarities

82. Dasher – Sodium

83. Chastity Belt – I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone

84. David Olney – Don’t Try to Fight It

85. Chris Potter – The Dreamer is the Dream