WFHB Top Albums 5.9.17

1. Opal Fly and Kapow! – Abundance

2. Trombone Shorty – Parking Lot Symphony

3. Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ – TajMo

4. Tanika Charles – Soul Run

5. Dan Withered – Stranger In Town

6. Lillie Mae – Forever And Then Some

7. Ray Davies – Americana

8. Delta Moon – Cabbagetown

9. Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi – Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train

10. Les Amazones d’Afrique – Republique Amazone

11. Spoon – Hot Thoughts

12. Gibson Brothers – In the Ground

13. John Mellencamp – Sad Clowns & Hillbillies

14. Magnetic Fields – 50 Song Memoir

15. Willie Nelson – God’s Problem Child

16. Dylan Bishop – The Exciting Sounds of…

17. Vieux Farke Toure – Samba

18. Alice Coltrane – The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane

19. Sylvan Esso – What Now

20. Old Crow Medicine Show – 50 Years of Blonde on Blonde

21. Kendrick Lamar – Damn

22. Ask – Discipline & Pressure

23. Malcolm Holcombe – Pretty Little Troubles

24. Ondatropica – Baile Bucanero

25. Hoops – Routines

26. Ha Ha Tonka – Heart-Shaped Mountain

27. Joseph Huber – The Suffering Stage

28. JC Brooks – The Neon Jungle

29. Lord Echo – Harmonies

30. Juliana Hatfield – Pussycat

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

31. Slowdive – Slowdive

32. Juana Molina – Halo

33. Chico Mann & Captain Planet – Night Visions

34. Hurray For The Riff Raff – The Navigator

35. Joan Shelley – Joan Shelley

36. Various – Thank You, Friends: Big Star’s Third Live… And More

37. Robyn Hitchcock – Robyn Hitchcock

38. Jaime Wyatt – Felony Blues

39. Merge Quintet – Presence

40. The Hooten Hallers – The Hooten Hallers

41. Jeb Loy Nichols – Country Hustle

42. Thundercat – Drunk

43. Joshua James – My Spirit Sister

44. Mipso – Coming Down The Mountain

45. Tim O’Brien – Where The River Meets the Road

46. Kasey Chambers – Dragonfly

47. Noam Pikelny – Universal Favorite

48. Sera Cahoone – From Where I Started

49. Rodney Crowell – Close Ties

50. The Waifs – Ironbark

51. Nattali Rize – Rebel Frequency

52. Lauren Barth – Forager

53. Blaenavon – That’s Your Lot

54. Mac DeMarco – This Old Dog

55. Chicano Batman – Freedom Is Free

56. Thievery Corporation – The Temple of I & I

57. Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives – Way Out West

58. Aimee Mann – Mental Illness

59. Overcoats – Young

60. Father John Misty – Pure Comedy

61. Goldfrapp – Silver Eye

62. BNQT – Volume 1

63. Low Cut Connie – Dirty Pictures (Part One)

64. Coco Hames – Coco Hames

65. Sean Rowe – New Lore

66. Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Front Porch Sessions

67. Larry Ham-Woody Witt – Presence

68. Andrew Combs – Canyons of My Mind

69. Black Angels – Death Song

70. Paris Combo – Tako Tsubo 71. Minus The Bear – Voids

72. Tedeschi Trucks Band – Live From The Fox Oakland

73. Wonderhills – Wonderhills

74. The Mavericks – Brand New Day

75. Sharon Lewis and Texas Fire – Grown Ass Woman

76. Big Bill Morganfield – Blodstains on the Wall

77. Tomasz Stanko – December Avenue

78. Conor Oberst – Salutations

79. Guided By Voices – August By Cake

80. Matt Urmy – Out of the Ashes

81. Vaneese Thomas – The Long Journey Home

82. Janka Nabay and the Bubu Gang – Build Music

83. Real Estate – In Mind

84. Emel – Ensen

85. Elliott Smith – Either/Or – Expanded Edition

86. Coco Montoya – Hard Truth