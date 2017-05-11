WFHB Top Albums 5.9.17

1. Opal Fly and Kapow! – Abundance
2. Trombone Shorty – Parking Lot Symphony
3. Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ – TajMo
4. Tanika Charles – Soul Run
5. Dan Withered – Stranger In Town
6. Lillie Mae – Forever And Then Some
7. Ray Davies – Americana
8. Delta Moon – Cabbagetown
9. Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi – Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train
10. Les Amazones d’Afrique – Republique Amazone
11. Spoon – Hot Thoughts
12. Gibson Brothers – In the Ground
13. John Mellencamp – Sad Clowns & Hillbillies
14. Magnetic Fields – 50 Song Memoir
15. Willie Nelson – God’s Problem Child
16. Dylan Bishop – The Exciting Sounds of…
17. Vieux Farke Toure – Samba
18. Alice Coltrane – The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane
19. Sylvan Esso – What Now
20. Old Crow Medicine Show – 50 Years of Blonde on Blonde
21. Kendrick Lamar – Damn
22. Ask – Discipline & Pressure
23. Malcolm Holcombe – Pretty Little Troubles
24. Ondatropica – Baile Bucanero
25. Hoops – Routines
26. Ha Ha Tonka – Heart-Shaped Mountain
27. Joseph Huber – The Suffering Stage
28. JC Brooks – The Neon Jungle
29. Lord Echo – Harmonies
30. Juliana Hatfield – Pussycat
31. Slowdive – Slowdive
32. Juana Molina – Halo
33. Chico Mann & Captain Planet – Night Visions
34. Hurray For The Riff Raff – The Navigator
35. Joan Shelley – Joan Shelley
36. Various – Thank You, Friends: Big Star’s Third Live… And More
37. Robyn Hitchcock – Robyn Hitchcock
38. Jaime Wyatt – Felony Blues
39. Merge Quintet – Presence
40. The Hooten Hallers – The Hooten Hallers
41. Jeb Loy Nichols – Country Hustle
42. Thundercat – Drunk
43. Joshua James – My Spirit Sister
44. Mipso – Coming Down The Mountain
45. Tim O’Brien – Where The River Meets the Road
46. Kasey Chambers – Dragonfly
47. Noam Pikelny – Universal Favorite
48. Sera Cahoone – From Where I Started
49. Rodney Crowell – Close Ties
50. The Waifs – Ironbark
51. Nattali Rize – Rebel Frequency
52. Lauren Barth – Forager
53. Blaenavon – That’s Your Lot
54. Mac DeMarco – This Old Dog
55. Chicano Batman – Freedom Is Free
56. Thievery Corporation – The Temple of I & I
57. Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives – Way Out West
58. Aimee Mann – Mental Illness
59. Overcoats – Young
60. Father John Misty – Pure Comedy
61. Goldfrapp – Silver Eye
62. BNQT – Volume 1
63. Low Cut Connie – Dirty Pictures (Part One)
64. Coco Hames – Coco Hames
65. Sean Rowe – New Lore
66. Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Front Porch Sessions
67. Larry Ham-Woody Witt – Presence
68. Andrew Combs – Canyons of My Mind
69. Black Angels – Death Song
70. Paris Combo – Tako Tsubo 71. Minus The Bear – Voids
72. Tedeschi Trucks Band – Live From The Fox Oakland
73. Wonderhills – Wonderhills
74. The Mavericks – Brand New Day
75. Sharon Lewis and Texas Fire – Grown Ass Woman
76. Big Bill Morganfield – Blodstains on the Wall
77. Tomasz Stanko – December Avenue
78. Conor Oberst – Salutations
79. Guided By Voices – August By Cake
80. Matt Urmy – Out of the Ashes
81. Vaneese Thomas – The Long Journey Home
82. Janka Nabay and the Bubu Gang – Build Music
83. Real Estate – In Mind
84. Emel – Ensen
85. Elliott Smith – Either/Or – Expanded Edition
86. Coco Montoya – Hard Truth
WFHB Top Albums 5.9.17
