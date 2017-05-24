WFHB Top Albums 5.23.17

1. Trombone Shorty – Parking Lot Symphony
2. Willie Nelson – God’s Problem Child
3. Gorillaz – Humanz
4. Dan Withered – Stranger In Town
5. John Mellencamp – Sad Clowns & Hillbillies
6. Pokey LaFarge – Manic Revelations
7. Joan Shelley – Joan Shelley
8. Tedeschi Trucks Band – Live From The Fox Oakland
9. Los Straitjackets – What’s So Funny About…Los Straitjackets
10. Blondie – Pollinator
11. Shannon McNally – Black Irish
12. She-Devils – She-Devils
13. Les Amazones d’Afrique – Republique Amazone
14. Preservation Hall Jazz Band – So It Is
15. Various – Zaire 74 The African Artists
16. Kendrick Lamar – Damn
17. Opal Fly and Kapow! – Abundance
18. Old Crow Medicine Show – 50 Years of Blonde on Blonde
19. Ozomatli – Non-Stop: Mexico To Jamaica
20. Jeb Loy Nichols – Country Hustle
21. Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ – TajMo
22. Todd Rundgren – White Knight
23. Mipso – Coming Down The Mountain
24. Hoops – Routines
25. Lord Echo – Harmonies
26. Tanika Charles – Soul Run
27. Alice Coltrane – The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane
28. Ondatropica – Baile Bucanero
29. Juana Molina – Halo
30. Eric Bibb – Migration Blues
31. Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives – Way Out West
32. Slowdive – Slowdive
33. Dylan Bishop – The Exciting Sounds of…
34. John Moreland – Big Bad Luv
35. Perfume Genius – No Shape
36. Mountain Goats – Goths
37. The Dustbowl Revival – The Dustbowl Revival
38. Selwyn Birchwood – Pick Your Poison
39. Andre Cymone – 1969
40. Ray Davies – Americana
41. Magnetic Fields – 50 Song Memoir
42. Ask – Discipline & Pressure
43. Lillie Mae – Forever And Then Some
44. Paris Combo – Tako Tsubo 45. Sylvan Esso – What Now
46. Courtney Granger – Beneath Still Waters
47. BoDeans – Thirteen
48. Chris Stapleton – From a Room: Volume 1
49. The Hooten Hallers – The Hooten Hallers
50. The Mavericks – Brand New Day
51. Daniel Romano – Pressure
52. Colter Wall – Colter Wall
53. The Mastersons – Transient Lullaby
54. Sarah Shook & The Disarmers – Sidelong
55. Terence Blanchard – The Comedian
56. Ask – Discipline & Pressure
57. Rev. Sekou – In Times Like These
58. Chico Mann & Captain Planet – Night Visions
59. Robyn Hitchcock – Robyn Hitchcock
60. Mac DeMarco – This Old Dog
61. Wonderhills – Wonderhills
62. Eyelids – Or
63. Afghan Whigs – In Spades
64. Joseph Huber – The Suffering Stage
65. Chicano Batman – Freedom Is Free
66. Overcoats – Young
67. Sean Rowe – New Lore
68. BNQT – Volume 1
69. Kasey Chambers – Dragonfly
70. Avishai Cohen – Cross My Palm with Silver
71. Thurston Moore – Rock N Roll Consciousness
72. JC Brooks – The Neon Jungle
73. Delta Moon – Cabbagetown
74. Malcolm Holcombe – Pretty Little Troubles
75. Various – Thank You, Friends: Big Star’s Third Live… And More
76. Black Angels – Death Song
77. Tomasz Stanko – December Avenue
78. Gibson Brothers – In the Ground
79. Lauren Barth – Forager
80. Father John Misty – Pure Comedy
81. Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Front Porch Sessions
82. Jaime Wyatt – Felony Blues
83. Merge Quintet – Presence
84. Tim O’Brien – Where The River Meets the Road
85. Low Cut Connie – Dirty Pictures (Part One)
86. Minus The Bear – Voids
87. Matt Urmy – Out of the Ashes
WFHB Top Albums 5.23.17
1. Trombone Shorty – Parking Lot Symphony