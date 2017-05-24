WFHB Top Albums 5.23.17

1. Trombone Shorty – Parking Lot Symphony

2. Willie Nelson – God’s Problem Child

3. Gorillaz – Humanz

4. Dan Withered – Stranger In Town

5. John Mellencamp – Sad Clowns & Hillbillies

6. Pokey LaFarge – Manic Revelations

7. Joan Shelley – Joan Shelley

8. Tedeschi Trucks Band – Live From The Fox Oakland

9. Los Straitjackets – What’s So Funny About…Los Straitjackets

10. Blondie – Pollinator

11. Shannon McNally – Black Irish

12. She-Devils – She-Devils

13. Les Amazones d’Afrique – Republique Amazone

14. Preservation Hall Jazz Band – So It Is

15. Various – Zaire 74 The African Artists

16. Kendrick Lamar – Damn

17. Opal Fly and Kapow! – Abundance

18. Old Crow Medicine Show – 50 Years of Blonde on Blonde

19. Ozomatli – Non-Stop: Mexico To Jamaica

20. Jeb Loy Nichols – Country Hustle

21. Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ – TajMo

22. Todd Rundgren – White Knight

23. Mipso – Coming Down The Mountain

24. Hoops – Routines

25. Lord Echo – Harmonies

26. Tanika Charles – Soul Run

27. Alice Coltrane – The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane

28. Ondatropica – Baile Bucanero

29. Juana Molina – Halo

30. Eric Bibb – Migration Blues

31. Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives – Way Out West

32. Slowdive – Slowdive

33. Dylan Bishop – The Exciting Sounds of…

34. John Moreland – Big Bad Luv

35. Perfume Genius – No Shape

36. Mountain Goats – Goths

37. The Dustbowl Revival – The Dustbowl Revival

38. Selwyn Birchwood – Pick Your Poison

39. Andre Cymone – 1969

40. Ray Davies – Americana

41. Magnetic Fields – 50 Song Memoir

42. Ask – Discipline & Pressure

43. Lillie Mae – Forever And Then Some

44. Paris Combo – Tako Tsubo 45. Sylvan Esso – What Now

46. Courtney Granger – Beneath Still Waters

47. BoDeans – Thirteen

48. Chris Stapleton – From a Room: Volume 1

49. The Hooten Hallers – The Hooten Hallers

50. The Mavericks – Brand New Day

51. Daniel Romano – Pressure

52. Colter Wall – Colter Wall

53. The Mastersons – Transient Lullaby

54. Sarah Shook & The Disarmers – Sidelong

55. Terence Blanchard – The Comedian

56. Ask – Discipline & Pressure

57. Rev. Sekou – In Times Like These

58. Chico Mann & Captain Planet – Night Visions

59. Robyn Hitchcock – Robyn Hitchcock

60. Mac DeMarco – This Old Dog

61. Wonderhills – Wonderhills

62. Eyelids – Or

63. Afghan Whigs – In Spades

64. Joseph Huber – The Suffering Stage

65. Chicano Batman – Freedom Is Free

66. Overcoats – Young

67. Sean Rowe – New Lore

68. BNQT – Volume 1

69. Kasey Chambers – Dragonfly

70. Avishai Cohen – Cross My Palm with Silver

71. Thurston Moore – Rock N Roll Consciousness

72. JC Brooks – The Neon Jungle

73. Delta Moon – Cabbagetown

74. Malcolm Holcombe – Pretty Little Troubles

75. Various – Thank You, Friends: Big Star’s Third Live… And More

76. Black Angels – Death Song

77. Tomasz Stanko – December Avenue

78. Gibson Brothers – In the Ground

79. Lauren Barth – Forager

80. Father John Misty – Pure Comedy

81. Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Front Porch Sessions

82. Jaime Wyatt – Felony Blues

83. Merge Quintet – Presence

84. Tim O’Brien – Where The River Meets the Road

85. Low Cut Connie – Dirty Pictures (Part One)

86. Minus The Bear – Voids

87. Matt Urmy – Out of the Ashes