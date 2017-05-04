WFHB Top Albums 5.2.17

1. Tanika Charles – Soul Run (5th week @ #1)
2. Spoon – Hot Thoughts
3. Juliana Hatfield – Pussycat
4. Ray Davies – Americana
5. Ask – Discipline & Pressure
6. Vieux Farke Toure – Samba
7. Jeb Loy Nichols – Country Hustle
8. Ondatropica – Baile Bucanero
9. Slowdive – Slowdive
10. Trombone Shorty – Parking Lot Symphony
11. Chicano Batman – Freedom Is Free
12. Hoops – Routines
13. Opal Fly and Kapow! – Abundance
14. Juana Molina – Halo
15. Samantha Crain – You Had Me At Goodbye
16. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – French Press
17. Andrew Combs – Canyons of My Mind
18. Ha Ha Tonka – Heart-Shaped Mountain
19. Thievery Corporation – The Temple of I & I
20. Chico Mann & Captain Planet – Night Visions
21. Dan Withered – Stranger In Town
22. Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ – TajMo
23. Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi – Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train
24. Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives – Way Out West
25. Aimee Mann – Mental Illness
26. Robyn Hitchcock – Robyn Hitchcock
27. Black Angels – Death Song
28. Thundercat – Drunk
29. Paris Combo – Tako Tsubo
30. Future Islands – The Far Field
31. Minus The Bear – Voids
32. Lillie Mae – Forever And Then Some
33. Joseph Huber – The Suffering Stage
34. Gibson Brothers – In the Ground
35. Tedeschi Trucks Band – Live From The Fox Oakland
36. Wonderhills – Wonderhills
37. Hurray For The Riff Raff – The Navigator
38. Joan Shelley – Joan Shelley
39. Various – Thank You, Friends: Big Star’s Third Live… And More
40. The Mavericks – Brand New Day
41. Dead Man Winter – Furnace
42. Joshua James – My Spirit Sister
43. Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Front Porch Sessions
44. Bill Evans – On a Monday Evening
45. Les Amazones d’Afrique – Republique Amazone 46. Delta Moon – Cabbagetown
47. Mipso – Coming Down The Mountain
48. Overcoats – Young
49. Father John Misty – Pure Comedy
50. The Weeks – Easy
51. Tim O’Brien – Where The River Meets the Road
52. Kasey Chambers – Dragonfly
53. R. Ring – Ignite The Rest
54. Sharon Lewis and Texas Fire – Grown Ass Woman
55. Big Bill Morganfield – Blodstains on the Wall
56. Noam Pikelny – Universal Favorite
57. Sera Cahoone – From Where I Started
58. Goldfrapp – Silver Eye
59. Malcolm Holcombe – Pretty Little Troubles
60. Hite – Light of a Strange Day
61. Beth Hart – Fire On The Floor
62. Tomasz Stanko – December Avenue
63. BNQT – Volume 1
64. Low Cut Connie – Dirty Pictures (Part One)
65. Coco Hames – Coco Hames
66. Tim Grimm and the Family Band – A Stranger In This Time
67. Pieta Brown – Postcards
68. The New Pornographers – Whiteout Conditions
69. Jake Xerxes Fussell – What In The Natural World
70. WHY? – Moh Lhean
71. Sean Rowe – New Lore
72. Rodney Crowell – Close Ties
73. King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – Flying Microtonal Banana
74. Conor Oberst – Salutations
75. Tennis – Yours Conditionally
76. Matt Urmy – Out of the Ashes
77. Vaneese Thomas – The Long Journey Home
78. Yasmine Hamdan – Al Jamilat
79. Janka Nabay and the Bubu Gang – Build Music
80. Craig Finn – We All Want the Same Things
81. Jay Som – Everybody Works
82. Billy Childs – Rebirth
83. Guided By Voices – August By Cake
84. Alex Cuba – Lo Unico Constante
85. Real Estate – In Mind
86. Bridget Kearney – Won’t Let You Down
87. String Cheese Incident – Believe
88. Emel – Ensen
89. Elliott Smith – Either/Or – Expanded Edition
90. The Waifs – Ironbark
91. Nattali Rize – Rebel Frequency
92. Dirty Projectors – Dirty Projectors
93. Coco Montoya – Hard Truth
