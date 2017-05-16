WFHB Top Albums 5.16.17

1. Trombone Shorty – Parking Lot Symphony

2. Les Amazones d’Afrique – Republique Amazone

3. Willie Nelson – God’s Problem Child

4. Dan Withered – Stranger In Town

5. Lord Echo – Harmonies

6. Kendrick Lamar – Damn

7. Opal Fly and Kapow! – Abundance

8. John Mellencamp – Sad Clowns & Hillbillies

9. Ne-Hi – Offers

10. Tanika Charles – Soul Run

11. Ray Davies – Americana

12. Magnetic Fields – 50 Song Memoir

13. Old Crow Medicine Show – 50 Years of Blonde on Blonde

14. Gorillaz – Humanz

15. Ozomatli – Non-Stop: Mexico To Jamaica

16. Alice Coltrane – The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane

17. Sylvan Esso – What Now

18. Ask – Discipline & Pressure

19. Ondatropica – Baile Bucanero

20. Joan Shelley – Joan Shelley

21. Jeb Loy Nichols – Country Hustle

22. Los Straitjackets – What’s So Funny About Peace, Love and Los Straitjackets

23. Avishai Cohen – Cross My Palm with Silver

24. Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ – TajMo

25. Spoon – Hot Thoughts

26. Juana Molina – Halo

27. Thurston Moore – Rock N Roll Consciousness

28. Pokey LaFarge – Manic Revelations

29. Todd Rundgren – White Knight

30. Various – Zaire 74 The African Artists 31. Eric Bibb – Migration Blues

32. Lillie Mae – Forever And Then Some

33. JC Brooks – The Neon Jungle

34. Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives – Way Out West

35. Mipso – Coming Down The Mountain

36. Slowdive – Slowdive

37. Blondie – Pollinator

38. Rev. Sekou – In Times Like These

39. Shannon McNally – Black Irish

40. Delta Moon – Cabbagetown

41. Malcolm Holcombe – Pretty Little Troubles

42. Hoops – Routines

43. Chico Mann & Captain Planet – Night Visions

44. Various – Thank You, Friends: Big Star’s Third Live… And More

45. Robyn Hitchcock – Robyn Hitchcock

46. Mac DeMarco – This Old Dog

47. Thundercat – Drunk

48. Black Angels – Death Song

49. Paris Combo – Tako Tsubo

50. Wonderhills – Wonderhills

51. Tomasz Stanko – December Avenue

52. Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi – Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train

53. Gibson Brothers – In the Ground

54. Dylan Bishop – The Exciting Sounds of…

55. Eyelids – Or

56. Afghan Whigs – In Spades

57. Chris Stapleton – From a Room: Volume 1

58. Ha Ha Tonka – Heart-Shaped Mountain

59. Joseph Huber – The Suffering Stage

60. Hurray For The Riff Raff – The Navigator

61. Lauren Barth – Forager

62. Chicano Batman – Freedom Is Free

63. Overcoats – Young

64. Father John Misty – Pure Comedy

65. Sean Rowe – New Lore

66. Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Front Porch Sessions

67. BNQT – Volume 1

68. Larry Ham-Woody Witt – Presence

69. Tedeschi Trucks Band – Live From The Fox Oakland

70. Janka Nabay and the Bubu Gang – Build Music

71. Emel – Ensen

72. Vieux Farke Toure – Samba

73. Juliana Hatfield – Pussycat

74. Jaime Wyatt – Felony Blues

75. Merge Quintet – Presence

76. The Hooten Hallers – The Hooten Hallers

77. Tim O’Brien – Where The River Meets the Road

78. Kasey Chambers – Dragonfly

79. Sera Cahoone – From Where I Started

80. Rodney Crowell – Close Ties

81. Nattali Rize – Rebel Frequency

82. Goldfrapp – Silver Eye

83. Low Cut Connie – Dirty Pictures (Part One)

84. Minus The Bear – Voids

85. The Mavericks – Brand New Day

86. Matt Urmy – Out of the Ashes

87. Elliott Smith – Either/Or – Expanded Edition