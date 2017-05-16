WFHB Top Albums 5.16.17

1. Trombone Shorty – Parking Lot Symphony
2. Les Amazones d’Afrique – Republique Amazone
3. Willie Nelson – God’s Problem Child
4. Dan Withered – Stranger In Town
5. Lord Echo – Harmonies
6. Kendrick Lamar – Damn
7. Opal Fly and Kapow! – Abundance
8. John Mellencamp – Sad Clowns & Hillbillies
9. Ne-Hi – Offers
10. Tanika Charles – Soul Run
11. Ray Davies – Americana
12. Magnetic Fields – 50 Song Memoir
13. Old Crow Medicine Show – 50 Years of Blonde on Blonde
14. Gorillaz – Humanz
15. Ozomatli – Non-Stop: Mexico To Jamaica
16. Alice Coltrane – The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane
17. Sylvan Esso – What Now
18. Ask – Discipline & Pressure
19. Ondatropica – Baile Bucanero
20. Joan Shelley – Joan Shelley
21. Jeb Loy Nichols – Country Hustle
22. Los Straitjackets – What’s So Funny About Peace, Love and Los Straitjackets
23. Avishai Cohen – Cross My Palm with Silver
24. Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ – TajMo
25. Spoon – Hot Thoughts
26. Juana Molina – Halo
27. Thurston Moore – Rock N Roll Consciousness
28. Pokey LaFarge – Manic Revelations
29. Todd Rundgren – White Knight
30. Various – Zaire 74 The African Artists 31. Eric Bibb – Migration Blues
32. Lillie Mae – Forever And Then Some
33. JC Brooks – The Neon Jungle
34. Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives – Way Out West
35. Mipso – Coming Down The Mountain
36. Slowdive – Slowdive
37. Blondie – Pollinator
38. Rev. Sekou – In Times Like These
39. Shannon McNally – Black Irish
40. Delta Moon – Cabbagetown
41. Malcolm Holcombe – Pretty Little Troubles
42. Hoops – Routines
43. Chico Mann & Captain Planet – Night Visions
44. Various – Thank You, Friends: Big Star’s Third Live… And More
45. Robyn Hitchcock – Robyn Hitchcock
46. Mac DeMarco – This Old Dog
47. Thundercat – Drunk
48. Black Angels – Death Song
49. Paris Combo – Tako Tsubo
50. Wonderhills – Wonderhills
51. Tomasz Stanko – December Avenue
52. Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi – Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train
53. Gibson Brothers – In the Ground
54. Dylan Bishop – The Exciting Sounds of…
55. Eyelids – Or
56. Afghan Whigs – In Spades
57. Chris Stapleton – From a Room: Volume 1
58. Ha Ha Tonka – Heart-Shaped Mountain
59. Joseph Huber – The Suffering Stage
60. Hurray For The Riff Raff – The Navigator
61. Lauren Barth – Forager
62. Chicano Batman – Freedom Is Free
63. Overcoats – Young
64. Father John Misty – Pure Comedy
65. Sean Rowe – New Lore
66. Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Front Porch Sessions
67. BNQT – Volume 1
68. Larry Ham-Woody Witt – Presence
69. Tedeschi Trucks Band – Live From The Fox Oakland
70. Janka Nabay and the Bubu Gang – Build Music
71. Emel – Ensen
72. Vieux Farke Toure – Samba
73. Juliana Hatfield – Pussycat
74. Jaime Wyatt – Felony Blues
75. Merge Quintet – Presence
76. The Hooten Hallers – The Hooten Hallers
77. Tim O’Brien – Where The River Meets the Road
78. Kasey Chambers – Dragonfly
79. Sera Cahoone – From Where I Started
80. Rodney Crowell – Close Ties
81. Nattali Rize – Rebel Frequency
82. Goldfrapp – Silver Eye
83. Low Cut Connie – Dirty Pictures (Part One)
84. Minus The Bear – Voids
85. The Mavericks – Brand New Day
86. Matt Urmy – Out of the Ashes
87. Elliott Smith – Either/Or – Expanded Edition
