WFHB Top Albums 4.26.17

1. Tanika Charles – Soul Run (4th week @ #1)
2. Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives – Way Out West
3. Aimee Mann – Mental Illness
3. Chicano Batman – Freedom Is Free
4. Jeb Loy Nichols – Country Hustle
5. Juliana Hatfield – Pussycat
6. Robyn Hitchcock – Robyn Hitchcock
7. Black Angels – Death Song
8. Ask – Discipline & Pressure
9. Thundercat – Drunk
10. Spoon – Hot Thoughts
11. Ray Davies – Americana
12. Opal Fly and Kapow! – Abundance
13. Father John Misty – Pure Comedy
14. Paris Combo – Tako Tsubo
15. Wonderhills – Wonderhills
16. Future Islands – The Far Field
17. Slowdive – Slowdive
18. The Weeks – Easy
19. Juana Molina – Halo
20. Samantha Crain – You Had Me At Goodbye
21. Hurray For The Riff Raff – The Navigator
22. Minus The Bear – Voids
23. Coco Hames – Coco Hames
24. Tim O’Brien – Where The River Meets the Road
25. Tim Grimm and the Family Band – A Stranger In This Time
26. Pieta Brown – Postcards
27. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – French Press
28. Guided By Voices – August By Cake
29. Joan Shelley – Joan Shelley
30. Ondatropica – Baile Bucanero
31. Various – Thank You, Friends: Big Star’s Third Live… And More
32. The Mavericks – Brand New Day
33. Kasey Chambers – Dragonfly
34. Jake Xerxes Fussell – What In The Natural World
35. R. Ring – Ignite The Rest
36. Alex Cuba – Lo Unico Constante
37. Real Estate – In Mind
38. Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Front Porch Sessions
39. Bridget Kearney – Won’t Let You Down
40. Vieux Farke Toure – Samba
41. Sharon Lewis and Texas Fire – Grown Ass Woman
42. String Cheese Incident – Believe
43. WHY? – Moh Lhean
44. Emel – Ensen
45. Lillie Mae – Forever And Then Some
46. Sean Rowe – New Lore
47. Andrew Combs – Canyons of My Mind
48. Ibibio Sound Machine – Uyai
49. Big Bill Morganfield – Blodstains on the Wall
50. The New Pornographers – Whiteout Conditions
51. Noam Pikelny – Universal Favorite
52. Sera Cahoone – From Where I Started
53. Soul Scratch – Pushing Fire
54. Rhiannon Giddens – Freedom Highway
55. Rodney Crowell – Close Ties
56. Dead Man Winter – Furnace
57. King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – Flying Microtonal Banana
58. Goldfrapp – Silver Eye
59. Malcolm Holcombe – Pretty Little Troubles
60. Hite – Light of a Strange Day
61. Coco Montoya – Hard Truth
62. Ha Ha Tonka – Heart-Shaped Mountain
63. Conor Oberst – Salutations
64. Valerie June – The Order of Time
65. Tennis – Yours Conditionally
66. Elliott Smith – Either/Or – Expanded Edition
67. Bill Evans – On a Monday Evening
68. Thievery Corporation – The Temple of I & I
69. Matt Urmy – Out of the Ashes
70. Vaneese Thomas – The Long Journey Home
71. Beth Hart – Fire On The Floor
72. Yasmine Hamdan – Al Jamilat
73. The Regrettes – Feel Your Feelings Fool!
74. Rayna Gellert – Workin’s Too Hard
75. The Waifs – Ironbark
76. Larry Ham-Woody Witt – Presence
77. Laura Marling – Semper Femina
78. Janka Nabay and the Bubu Gang – Build Music
79. Temples – Volcano
80. Beth Bombara – Map & No Direction
81. Joshua James – My Spirit Sister
82. Nattali Rize – Rebel Frequency
83. Nikki Lane – Highway Queen
84. Jimmy Greene – Flowers
85. Craig Finn – We All Want the Same Things
86. Jay Som – Everybody Works
87. Dirty Projectors – Dirty Projectors
88. Miles Okazaki – Trickster
89. Billy Childs – Rebirth
WFHB Top Albums 4.26.17
