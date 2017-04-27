WFHB Top Albums 4.26.17

1. Tanika Charles – Soul Run (4th week @ #1)

2. Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives – Way Out West

3. Aimee Mann – Mental Illness

3. Chicano Batman – Freedom Is Free

4. Jeb Loy Nichols – Country Hustle

5. Juliana Hatfield – Pussycat

6. Robyn Hitchcock – Robyn Hitchcock

7. Black Angels – Death Song

8. Ask – Discipline & Pressure

9. Thundercat – Drunk

10. Spoon – Hot Thoughts

11. Ray Davies – Americana

12. Opal Fly and Kapow! – Abundance

13. Father John Misty – Pure Comedy

14. Paris Combo – Tako Tsubo

15. Wonderhills – Wonderhills

16. Future Islands – The Far Field

17. Slowdive – Slowdive

18. The Weeks – Easy

19. Juana Molina – Halo

20. Samantha Crain – You Had Me At Goodbye

21. Hurray For The Riff Raff – The Navigator

22. Minus The Bear – Voids

23. Coco Hames – Coco Hames

24. Tim O’Brien – Where The River Meets the Road

25. Tim Grimm and the Family Band – A Stranger In This Time

26. Pieta Brown – Postcards

27. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – French Press

28. Guided By Voices – August By Cake

29. Joan Shelley – Joan Shelley

30. Ondatropica – Baile Bucanero

31. Various – Thank You, Friends: Big Star’s Third Live… And More

32. The Mavericks – Brand New Day

33. Kasey Chambers – Dragonfly

34. Jake Xerxes Fussell – What In The Natural World

35. R. Ring – Ignite The Rest

36. Alex Cuba – Lo Unico Constante

37. Real Estate – In Mind

38. Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Front Porch Sessions

39. Bridget Kearney – Won’t Let You Down

40. Vieux Farke Toure – Samba

41. Sharon Lewis and Texas Fire – Grown Ass Woman

42. String Cheese Incident – Believe

43. WHY? – Moh Lhean

44. Emel – Ensen

45. Lillie Mae – Forever And Then Some

46. Sean Rowe – New Lore

47. Andrew Combs – Canyons of My Mind

48. Ibibio Sound Machine – Uyai

49. Big Bill Morganfield – Blodstains on the Wall

50. The New Pornographers – Whiteout Conditions

51. Noam Pikelny – Universal Favorite

52. Sera Cahoone – From Where I Started

53. Soul Scratch – Pushing Fire

54. Rhiannon Giddens – Freedom Highway

55. Rodney Crowell – Close Ties

56. Dead Man Winter – Furnace

57. King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – Flying Microtonal Banana

58. Goldfrapp – Silver Eye

59. Malcolm Holcombe – Pretty Little Troubles

60. Hite – Light of a Strange Day

61. Coco Montoya – Hard Truth

62. Ha Ha Tonka – Heart-Shaped Mountain

63. Conor Oberst – Salutations

64. Valerie June – The Order of Time

65. Tennis – Yours Conditionally

66. Elliott Smith – Either/Or – Expanded Edition

67. Bill Evans – On a Monday Evening

68. Thievery Corporation – The Temple of I & I

69. Matt Urmy – Out of the Ashes

70. Vaneese Thomas – The Long Journey Home

71. Beth Hart – Fire On The Floor

72. Yasmine Hamdan – Al Jamilat

73. The Regrettes – Feel Your Feelings Fool!

74. Rayna Gellert – Workin’s Too Hard

75. The Waifs – Ironbark

76. Larry Ham-Woody Witt – Presence

77. Laura Marling – Semper Femina

78. Janka Nabay and the Bubu Gang – Build Music

79. Temples – Volcano

80. Beth Bombara – Map & No Direction

81. Joshua James – My Spirit Sister

82. Nattali Rize – Rebel Frequency

83. Nikki Lane – Highway Queen

84. Jimmy Greene – Flowers

85. Craig Finn – We All Want the Same Things

86. Jay Som – Everybody Works

87. Dirty Projectors – Dirty Projectors

88. Miles Okazaki – Trickster

89. Billy Childs – Rebirth