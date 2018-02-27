WFHB Top Albums 2.27.18

1. Tune-Yards – I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life

2. Joan As Police Woman – Damned Evolution

3. The Wood Brothers – One Drop of Truth

4. Calexico – The Thread That Keeps Us

5. Orgone – Undercover Mixtape

6. Caroline Rose – Loner

7. Curtis Salgado and Alan Hagar – Rough Cut

8. Bahamas – Earthtones

9. Femi Kuti – One People One World

10. Da Cruz – Eco Do Futuro

11. Mavis Staples – If All I Was Was Black

12. Steep Canyon Rangers – Out In The Open

13. Melody Gardot – Live In Europe

14. Duke Robillard – Duke & His Dames of Rhythm

15. Hollie Cook – Vessel of Love

16. I’m With Her – See You Around

17. Rhye – Blood

18. Palm – Rock Island

19. Django Django – Marble Skies

20. King Gizzard & the Lizard Gizzard – Gumboot Soup

21. The James Hunter Six – Whatever It Takes

22. J.D. Wilkes – Fire Dream

23. The Shackups – Shack It Up

24. Kristy Cox – Ricochet

25. Superchunk – What A Time To Be Alive

26. S. Carey – Hundred Acres

27. Holly Miranda – Mutual Horse

28. Sweet Pea Atkinson – Get What You Deserve

29. Richmond Fontaine – Don’t Skip Out On Me

30. Khruangbin – Con Todo El Mundo

31. Mary Gauthier – Rifles & Rosary Beads

32. Fruition – Watching It All Fall Apart

33. Shannon Hayden – Ancient Ways

34. Marlon Williams – Make Way For Love

35. Hookworms – Microshift

36. The Staves & Y Music – The Way Is Read

37. Robert Finley – Goin’ Platinum!

38. Buffalo Tom – Quiet and Peace

39. Screaming Females – All At Once

40. Doc Watson – Live At Club 47

41. Jamie McLean Band – One & Only

42. Jason Marsalis and the 21st Century Trad Band – Melody Reimagined: Book 1

43. Tommy Emmanuel – Accomplice One

44. Loma – Loma

45. Chris Smither – Call Me Lucky

46. Chris Thile – Thanks for Listening

47. Jules Shear – One More Crooked Dance

48. Ty Segall – Freedom’s Goblin

49. Lisa Morales – Luna Negra and the Daughter of the Sun

50. Blue Note All-Stars – Our Point of View

51. Born Ruffians – Uncle, Duke & The Chief

52. John Oates – Arkansas

53. Lane 8 – Little By Little

54. Glen Hansard – Between Two Shores

55. Dusty Rust – Stolen Horse

56. I Think Like Midnight – This Land Is Your Mind

57. Darlingside – Extralife

58. The Low Anthem – The Salt Doll Went To Measure The Depth Of The Sea

59. Ruby Boots – Don’t Talk About It

60. Danielia Cotton – The Mystery of Me

61. Son Lux – Brighter Wounds

62. Gentleman Caller – No One’s Daughter

63. Caleb Caudle – Crushed Coins

64. Rodeola – Night For Days

65. Marie/Lepanto – Tenkiller

66. Kyle Craft – Full Circle Nightmare

67. Shame – Songs of Praise

68. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Wrong Creatures

69. Evidence – Weather or Not

70. Bootsy Collins – World Wide Funk

71. Van William – Countries

72. Mimicking Birds – Layers of Us 73. Ben Miller Band – Choke Cherry Tree

74. Red River Dialect – Broken Stay Open Sky

75. Wylie & The Wild West – 2000 Miles From Nashville

76. Phil Stewart – Melodious Drum

77. Dori Freeman – Letters Never Read

78. Dr. Lonnie Smith – All In My Mind

79. Miss Freddye – Lady Of The Blues

80. John McCutcheon – Ghost Light

81. Grayson Capps – Scarlett Roses

82. Jim James – Tribute to 2

83. Umphrey’s McGee – It’s Not Us