WFHB Top Albums 2.27.18

1. Tune-Yards – I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life
2. Joan As Police Woman – Damned Evolution
3. The Wood Brothers – One Drop of Truth
4. Calexico – The Thread That Keeps Us
5. Orgone – Undercover Mixtape
6. Caroline Rose – Loner
7. Curtis Salgado and Alan Hagar – Rough Cut
8. Bahamas – Earthtones
9. Femi Kuti – One People One World
10. Da Cruz – Eco Do Futuro
11. Mavis Staples – If All I Was Was Black
12. Steep Canyon Rangers – Out In The Open
13. Melody Gardot – Live In Europe
14. Duke Robillard – Duke & His Dames of Rhythm
15. Hollie Cook – Vessel of Love
16. I’m With Her – See You Around
17. Rhye – Blood
18. Palm – Rock Island
19. Django Django – Marble Skies
20. King Gizzard & the Lizard Gizzard – Gumboot Soup
21. The James Hunter Six – Whatever It Takes
22. J.D. Wilkes – Fire Dream
23. The Shackups – Shack It Up
24. Kristy Cox – Ricochet
25. Superchunk – What A Time To Be Alive
26. S. Carey – Hundred Acres
27. Holly Miranda – Mutual Horse
28. Sweet Pea Atkinson – Get What You Deserve
29. Richmond Fontaine – Don’t Skip Out On Me
30. Khruangbin – Con Todo El Mundo
31. Mary Gauthier – Rifles & Rosary Beads
32. Fruition – Watching It All Fall Apart
33. Shannon Hayden – Ancient Ways
34. Marlon Williams – Make Way For Love
35. Hookworms – Microshift
36. The Staves & Y Music – The Way Is Read
37. Robert Finley – Goin’ Platinum!
38. Buffalo Tom – Quiet and Peace
39. Screaming Females – All At Once
40. Doc Watson – Live At Club 47
41. Jamie McLean Band – One & Only
42. Jason Marsalis and the 21st Century Trad Band – Melody Reimagined: Book 1
43. Tommy Emmanuel – Accomplice One
44. Loma – Loma
45. Chris Smither – Call Me Lucky
46. Chris Thile – Thanks for Listening
47. Jules Shear – One More Crooked Dance
48. Ty Segall – Freedom’s Goblin
49. Lisa Morales – Luna Negra and the Daughter of the Sun
50. Blue Note All-Stars – Our Point of View
51. Born Ruffians – Uncle, Duke & The Chief
52. John Oates – Arkansas
53. Lane 8 – Little By Little
54. Glen Hansard – Between Two Shores
55. Dusty Rust – Stolen Horse
56. I Think Like Midnight – This Land Is Your Mind
57. Darlingside – Extralife
58. The Low Anthem – The Salt Doll Went To Measure The Depth Of The Sea
59. Ruby Boots – Don’t Talk About It
60. Danielia Cotton – The Mystery of Me
61. Son Lux – Brighter Wounds
62. Gentleman Caller – No One’s Daughter
63. Caleb Caudle – Crushed Coins
64. Rodeola – Night For Days
65. Marie/Lepanto – Tenkiller
66. Kyle Craft – Full Circle Nightmare
67. Shame – Songs of Praise
68. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Wrong Creatures
69. Evidence – Weather or Not
70. Bootsy Collins – World Wide Funk
71. Van William – Countries
72. Mimicking Birds – Layers of Us 73. Ben Miller Band – Choke Cherry Tree
74. Red River Dialect – Broken Stay Open Sky
75. Wylie & The Wild West – 2000 Miles From Nashville
76. Phil Stewart – Melodious Drum
77. Dori Freeman – Letters Never Read
78. Dr. Lonnie Smith – All In My Mind
79. Miss Freddye – Lady Of The Blues
80. John McCutcheon – Ghost Light
81. Grayson Capps – Scarlett Roses
82. Jim James – Tribute to 2
83. Umphrey’s McGee – It’s Not Us
WFHB Top Albums 2.27.18
