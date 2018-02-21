WFHB TOP ALBUMS 2.20.18

1. Tune-Yards – I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life

2. Calexico – The Thread That Keeps Us

3. Richmond Fontaine – Don’t Skip Out On Me

4. Caroline Rose – Loner

5. Mavis Staples – If All I Was Was Black

6. Ty Segall – Freedom’s Goblin

7. The Wood Brothers – One Drop of Truth

8. The James Hunter Six – Whatever It Takes

9. Orgone – Undercover Mixtape

10. Ruby Boots – Don’t Talk About It

11. Joan As Police Woman – Damned Evolution

12. Melody Gardot – Live In Europe

13. Duke Robillard – Duke & His Dames of Rhythm

14. J.D. Wilkes – Fire Dream

15. Hollie Cook – Vessel of Love

16. Khruangbin – Con Todo El Mundo

17. Danielia Cotton – The Mystery of Me

18. Curtis Salgado and Alan Hagar – Rough Cut

19. Femi Kuti – One People One World

20. I’m With Her – See You Around

21. Bahamas – Earthtones

22. Mary Gauthier – Rifles & Rosary Beads

23. Son Lux – Brighter Wounds

24. Gentleman Caller – No One’s Daughter

25. Caleb Caudle – Crushed Coins

26. Tommy Emmanuel – Accomplice One

27. Rodeola – Night For Days

28. Da Cruz – Eco Do Futuro

29. Marie/Lepanto – Tenkiller

30. Loma – Loma

31. Chris Smither – Call Me Lucky

32. Chris Thile – Thanks for Listening

33. The Shackups – Shack It Up

34. Steep Canyon Rangers – Out In The Open

35. Kristy Cox – Ricochet

36. Jules Shear – One More Crooked Dance

37. Fruition – Watching It All Fall Apart

38. Shannon Hayden – Ancient Ways

39. Marlon Williams – Make Way For Love

40. Dori Freeman – Letters Never Read

41. Dr. Lonnie Smith – All In My Mind

42. Superchunk – What A Time To Be Alive

43. Hookworms – Microshift

44. Rhye – Blood

45. Miss Freddye – Lady Of The Blues

46. John McCutcheon – Ghost Light

47. Various Artists – Strange Angels: In Flight With Elmore James

48. Kyle Craft – Full Circle Nightmare

49. Lisa Morales – Luna Negra and the Daughter of the Sun

50. Grayson Capps – Scarlett Roses

51. Blue Note All-Stars – Our Point of View

52. The Staves & Y Music – The Way Is Read

53. Jim James – Tribute to 2

54. Little Mazarn – Little Mazarn

55. Shame – Songs of Praise

56. Lean Year – Lean Year

57. Born Ruffians – Uncle, Duke & The Chief

58. Phil Stewart – Melodious Drum

59. John Oates – Arkansas

60. Lane 8 – Little By Little

61. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Wrong Creatures

62. Becca Mancari – Good Woman

63. Evidence – Weather or Not

64. Glen Hansard – Between Two Shores

65. Bootsy Collins – World Wide Funk

66. Robert Finley – Goin’ Platinum!

67. H.C. McEntire – Lionheart

68. Van William – Countries

69. Dusty Rust – Stolen Horse

70. Umphrey’s McGee – It’s Not Us

71. Van Morrison – Versatile

72. Red River Dialect – Broken Stay Open Sky

73. Ed Romanoff – The Orphan King

74. Boris McCutcheon – I’m Here. Let Me In.

75. Mimicking Birds – Layers of Us

76. Ben Miller Band – Choke Cherry Tree

77. The Lean and The Plenty – From Men To Beasts

78. Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters – The Luckiest Man