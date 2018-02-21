WFHB TOP ALBUMS 2.20.18

1. Tune-Yards – I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life
2. Calexico – The Thread That Keeps Us
3. Richmond Fontaine – Don’t Skip Out On Me
4. Caroline Rose – Loner
5. Mavis Staples – If All I Was Was Black
6. Ty Segall – Freedom’s Goblin
7. The Wood Brothers – One Drop of Truth
8. The James Hunter Six – Whatever It Takes
9. Orgone – Undercover Mixtape
10. Ruby Boots – Don’t Talk About It
11. Joan As Police Woman – Damned Evolution
12. Melody Gardot – Live In Europe
13. Duke Robillard – Duke & His Dames of Rhythm
14. J.D. Wilkes – Fire Dream
15. Hollie Cook – Vessel of Love
16. Khruangbin – Con Todo El Mundo
17. Danielia Cotton – The Mystery of Me
18. Curtis Salgado and Alan Hagar – Rough Cut
19. Femi Kuti – One People One World
20. I’m With Her – See You Around
21. Bahamas – Earthtones
22. Mary Gauthier – Rifles & Rosary Beads
23. Son Lux – Brighter Wounds
24. Gentleman Caller – No One’s Daughter
25. Caleb Caudle – Crushed Coins
26. Tommy Emmanuel – Accomplice One
27. Rodeola – Night For Days
28. Da Cruz – Eco Do Futuro
29. Marie/Lepanto – Tenkiller
30. Loma – Loma
31. Chris Smither – Call Me Lucky
32. Chris Thile – Thanks for Listening
33. The Shackups – Shack It Up
34. Steep Canyon Rangers – Out In The Open
35. Kristy Cox – Ricochet
36. Jules Shear – One More Crooked Dance
37. Fruition – Watching It All Fall Apart
38. Shannon Hayden – Ancient Ways
39. Marlon Williams – Make Way For Love
40. Dori Freeman – Letters Never Read
41. Dr. Lonnie Smith – All In My Mind
42. Superchunk – What A Time To Be Alive
43. Hookworms – Microshift
44. Rhye – Blood
45. Miss Freddye – Lady Of The Blues
46. John McCutcheon – Ghost Light
47. Various Artists – Strange Angels: In Flight With Elmore James
48. Kyle Craft – Full Circle Nightmare
49. Lisa Morales – Luna Negra and the Daughter of the Sun
50. Grayson Capps – Scarlett Roses
51. Blue Note All-Stars – Our Point of View
52. The Staves & Y Music – The Way Is Read
53. Jim James – Tribute to 2
54. Little Mazarn – Little Mazarn
55. Shame – Songs of Praise
56. Lean Year – Lean Year
57. Born Ruffians – Uncle, Duke & The Chief
58. Phil Stewart – Melodious Drum
59. John Oates – Arkansas
60. Lane 8 – Little By Little
61. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Wrong Creatures
62. Becca Mancari – Good Woman
63. Evidence – Weather or Not
64. Glen Hansard – Between Two Shores
65. Bootsy Collins – World Wide Funk
66. Robert Finley – Goin’ Platinum!
67. H.C. McEntire – Lionheart
68. Van William – Countries
69. Dusty Rust – Stolen Horse
70. Umphrey’s McGee – It’s Not Us
71. Van Morrison – Versatile
72. Red River Dialect – Broken Stay Open Sky
73. Ed Romanoff – The Orphan King
74. Boris McCutcheon – I’m Here. Let Me In.
75. Mimicking Birds – Layers of Us
76. Ben Miller Band – Choke Cherry Tree
77. The Lean and The Plenty – From Men To Beasts
78. Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters – The Luckiest Man
WFHB TOP ALBUMS 2.20.18
1. Tune-Yards – I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life