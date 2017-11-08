WFHB Top Albums 11.7.17

1. Robert Plant – Carry Fire
2. Beck – Colors
3. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice
4. Eilen Jewell – Down Hearted Blues
5. Ladama – Ladama
6. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System – Super Ape Returns To Conquer
7. Bootsy Collins – World Wide Funk
8. Derek Hoke – Bring The Flood
9. Tony Allen – The Source
10. Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn – Echo In The Valley
11. Wailin’ Jennys – Fifteen
12. Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers – The Long-Awaited Album
13. Margo Price – All-American Made
14. Curtis Harding – Face Your Fear
15. Destroyer – Ken
16. St. Vincent – Masseduction
17. Zion Crossroads – Cross Faded
18. The Barr Brothers – Queens Of The Breakers
19. Lydia Loveless – Boy Crazy
20. Stars – There Is No Love In Flourescent Light
21. Shout Out Louds – Ease My Mind
22. Cut Copy – Haiku From Zero
23. Lee Ann Womack – The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone
24. Johnny Rawls – Waiting For A Train
25. Kacy and Clayton – The Siren’s Song
26. Hiss Golden Messenger – Hallelujah Anyhow
27. Chris Hillman – Bidin’ My Time
28. Chris Parker – Moving Forward Now
29. Joe Henry – Thrum
30. Kelela – Take Me Apart 31. Tyminski – Southern Gothic
32. Langhorne Slim – Lost At Last Vol. 1
33. Samantha Fish – Belle of the West
34. Anouar Brahem – Blue Maqams
35. Lucinda Williams – This Sweet Old World
36. Lilly Hiatt – Trinity Lane
37. Midnight Sister – Saturn Over Sunset
38. Jamila Woods – HEAVN
39. Alex Lahey – I Love You Like A Brother
40. Son Little – New Magic
41. Jackie Greene – The Modern Lies Vol. 1
42. The Dream Syndicate – How Did I Find Myself Here?
43. Odesza – A Moment Apart
44. Mosquitos – Mexican Dust
45. J D Mc Pherson – Undivided Heart & Soul
46. Queens Of The Stone Age – Villians
47. Protomartyr – Relatives In Descent
48. Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls – Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls
49. Adam Ostrar – Brawls In The Briar
50. Wolf Alice – Visions of Life
51. The Weather Station – The Weather Station
52. Neil Young – Hitchhiker
53. Ane Brun – Leave Me Breathless
54. Wolf Parade – Cry Cry Cry
55. Tricky – Ununiform
56. Balmorhea – Clear Language
57. Liam Gallagher – As You Were
58. Cecile McLorin Salvant – Dreams and Daggers
59. Making Movies – I Am Another You
60. The Clientele – Music For The Age Of Miracles
61. Loney Dear – Loney Dear
62. King Krule – The Ooz
63. Dori Freeman – Letters Never Read
64. Dale Ann Bradley – Dale Ann Bradley
65. Great Willow – Find Yourself In Los Angeles
66. Lone Bellow – Walk Into A Storm
67. Amir Elsaffar – Not Two
68. Dietrich Jon – Too Much
69. Sherman Holmes – The Richmond Sessions
70. Willie Watson – Folk Singer: Vol.2
71. Bully – Losing
72. Phoebe Bridgers – Stranger In The Alps
73. Torres – Three Futures
74. Moses Sumney – Aromanticism
75. Nahko – My Name Is Bear
76. Alvvays – Antisocialites
77. Cults – Offering
78. Gregg Allman – Southern Blood
79. The Texas Gentlemen – TX Jelly
80. Ariel Pink – Dedicated to Bobby Jameson
WFHB Top Albums 11.7.17
1. Robert Plant – Carry Fire