WFHB Top Albums 11.7.17

1. Robert Plant – Carry Fire

2. Beck – Colors

3. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice

4. Eilen Jewell – Down Hearted Blues

5. Ladama – Ladama

6. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System – Super Ape Returns To Conquer

7. Bootsy Collins – World Wide Funk

8. Derek Hoke – Bring The Flood

9. Tony Allen – The Source

10. Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn – Echo In The Valley

11. Wailin’ Jennys – Fifteen

12. Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers – The Long-Awaited Album

13. Margo Price – All-American Made

14. Curtis Harding – Face Your Fear

15. Destroyer – Ken

16. St. Vincent – Masseduction

17. Zion Crossroads – Cross Faded

18. The Barr Brothers – Queens Of The Breakers

19. Lydia Loveless – Boy Crazy

20. Stars – There Is No Love In Flourescent Light

21. Shout Out Louds – Ease My Mind

22. Cut Copy – Haiku From Zero

23. Lee Ann Womack – The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone

24. Johnny Rawls – Waiting For A Train

25. Kacy and Clayton – The Siren’s Song

26. Hiss Golden Messenger – Hallelujah Anyhow

27. Chris Hillman – Bidin’ My Time

28. Chris Parker – Moving Forward Now

29. Joe Henry – Thrum

30. Kelela – Take Me Apart 31. Tyminski – Southern Gothic

32. Langhorne Slim – Lost At Last Vol. 1

33. Samantha Fish – Belle of the West

34. Anouar Brahem – Blue Maqams

35. Lucinda Williams – This Sweet Old World

36. Lilly Hiatt – Trinity Lane

37. Midnight Sister – Saturn Over Sunset

38. Jamila Woods – HEAVN

39. Alex Lahey – I Love You Like A Brother

40. Son Little – New Magic

41. Jackie Greene – The Modern Lies Vol. 1

42. The Dream Syndicate – How Did I Find Myself Here?

43. Odesza – A Moment Apart

44. Mosquitos – Mexican Dust

45. J D Mc Pherson – Undivided Heart & Soul

46. Queens Of The Stone Age – Villians

47. Protomartyr – Relatives In Descent

48. Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls – Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls

49. Adam Ostrar – Brawls In The Briar

50. Wolf Alice – Visions of Life

51. The Weather Station – The Weather Station

52. Neil Young – Hitchhiker

53. Ane Brun – Leave Me Breathless

54. Wolf Parade – Cry Cry Cry

55. Tricky – Ununiform

56. Balmorhea – Clear Language

57. Liam Gallagher – As You Were

58. Cecile McLorin Salvant – Dreams and Daggers

59. Making Movies – I Am Another You

60. The Clientele – Music For The Age Of Miracles

61. Loney Dear – Loney Dear

62. King Krule – The Ooz

63. Dori Freeman – Letters Never Read

64. Dale Ann Bradley – Dale Ann Bradley

65. Great Willow – Find Yourself In Los Angeles

66. Lone Bellow – Walk Into A Storm

67. Amir Elsaffar – Not Two

68. Dietrich Jon – Too Much

69. Sherman Holmes – The Richmond Sessions

70. Willie Watson – Folk Singer: Vol.2

71. Bully – Losing

72. Phoebe Bridgers – Stranger In The Alps

73. Torres – Three Futures

74. Moses Sumney – Aromanticism

75. Nahko – My Name Is Bear

76. Alvvays – Antisocialites

77. Cults – Offering

78. Gregg Allman – Southern Blood

79. The Texas Gentlemen – TX Jelly

80. Ariel Pink – Dedicated to Bobby Jameson