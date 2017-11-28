WFHB TOP ALBUMS 11.28.17

1. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Soul of a Woman
2. Ikebe Shakedown – The Way Home
3. Bootsy Collins – World Wide Funk
4. Curtis Harding – Face Your Fear
5. Eilen Jewell – Down Hearted Blues
6. Nora Jane Stuthers – Champion
7. Peter Oren – Anthropocene
8. Anna Tivel – Small Believer
9. Billy Strings – Turmoil & Tinfoil
10. Larkin Poe – Peach
11. Mavis Staples – If All I Was Was Black
12. Kermit Ruffins and Irvin Mayfield – Beautiful World
13. Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards – California Calling
14. Buffy Sainte-Marie – Medicine Songs
15. The Lil Smokies – Changing Shades
16. Antibalas – Where The Gods Are In Peace
17. The Deep Dark Woods – Yarrow
18. Angel Olsen – Phases
19. Zion Crossroads – Cross Faded
20. Beck – Colors
21. Margo Price – All-American Made
22. Sounding Arrow – Loving Is Breathing
23. Mickey Hart – Ramu
24. Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters – The Luckiest Man
25. Husker Du – Savage Young Du
26. Kim Wilson – Blues and Boogie Vol. 1
27. St. Vincent – Masseduction
28. Odesza – A Moment Apart
29. Kelela – Take Me Apart 30. Tennis – We Can Die Happy
31. Nahko – My Name Is Bear
32. Tricky – Ununiform
33. Willie Jones III – My Point Is…
34. Lizz Wright – Grace
35. Circuit des Yeux – Reaching For Indigo
36. Yusuf/Cat Stevens – The Laughing Apple
37. Dori Freeman – Letters Never Read
38. Ladama – Ladama
39. Boubacar Traore – Dounia Tabolo
40. Samantha Fish – Belle of the West
41. Wailin’ Jennys – Fifteen
42. Julien Baker – Turn Out The Lights
43. The Weather Station – The Weather Station
44. Torres – Three Futures
45. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System – Super Ape Returns To Conquer
46. Bette Smith – Jetlagger
47. Thee Commons – Palenta Sonora
48. Flat Worms – Flat Worms
49. Ragged Union – Time Captain
50. Bill Carter – Bill Carter
51. Johnny Rawls – Waiting For A Train
52. Turnpike Troubadours – A Long Way From Your Heart
53. Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn – Echo In The Valley
54. Mosquitos – Mexican Dust
55. Ursula 1000 – Galleria
56. Kan Wakan – Phantasmagoria
57. Whitney Rose – Rule 62
58. Sisters – Wait Don’t Wait
59. Langhorne Slim – Lost At Last Vol. 1
60. Robert Plant – Carry Fire
61. Bob Ferrel – Bob Ferrel’s Jazztopia Dream
62. Lee Ann Womack – The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone
63. Lucinda Williams – This Sweet Old World
64. Bill MacKay and Ryley Walker – SpiderBeetleBee
65. Jessica Lea Mayfield – Sorry Is Gone
66. Tyminski – Southern Gothic
67. Midnight Sister – Saturn Over Sunset
68. Grooms – Exit Index
69. Dale Ann Bradley – Dale Ann Bradley
70. Rudresh Mahanthappa Indo-Pak Coalition – Agrima
71. Destroyer – Ken
72. Cults – Offering
73. Bully – Losing
74. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Snakes
75. Dhani Harrison – In Parallel
76. Lydia Loveless – Boy Crazy
77. Benjamin Clementine – I Tell A Fly
78. Ane Brun – Leave Me Breathless
79. Jackie Greene – The Modern Lies Vol. 1
80. Wolf Alice – Visions of Life
81. Liam Gallagher – As You Were
82. The Rural Alberta Advantage – The Wild
83. Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle – Time Won’t Wait
WFHB TOP ALBUMS 11.28.17
