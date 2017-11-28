WFHB TOP ALBUMS 11.28.17

1. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Soul of a Woman

2. Ikebe Shakedown – The Way Home

3. Bootsy Collins – World Wide Funk

4. Curtis Harding – Face Your Fear

5. Eilen Jewell – Down Hearted Blues

6. Nora Jane Stuthers – Champion

7. Peter Oren – Anthropocene

8. Anna Tivel – Small Believer

9. Billy Strings – Turmoil & Tinfoil

10. Larkin Poe – Peach

11. Mavis Staples – If All I Was Was Black

12. Kermit Ruffins and Irvin Mayfield – Beautiful World

13. Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards – California Calling

14. Buffy Sainte-Marie – Medicine Songs

15. The Lil Smokies – Changing Shades

16. Antibalas – Where The Gods Are In Peace

17. The Deep Dark Woods – Yarrow

18. Angel Olsen – Phases

19. Zion Crossroads – Cross Faded

20. Beck – Colors

21. Margo Price – All-American Made

22. Sounding Arrow – Loving Is Breathing

23. Mickey Hart – Ramu

24. Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters – The Luckiest Man

25. Husker Du – Savage Young Du

26. Kim Wilson – Blues and Boogie Vol. 1

27. St. Vincent – Masseduction

28. Odesza – A Moment Apart

29. Kelela – Take Me Apart 30. Tennis – We Can Die Happy

31. Nahko – My Name Is Bear

32. Tricky – Ununiform

33. Willie Jones III – My Point Is…

34. Lizz Wright – Grace

35. Circuit des Yeux – Reaching For Indigo

36. Yusuf/Cat Stevens – The Laughing Apple

37. Dori Freeman – Letters Never Read

38. Ladama – Ladama

39. Boubacar Traore – Dounia Tabolo

40. Samantha Fish – Belle of the West

41. Wailin’ Jennys – Fifteen

42. Julien Baker – Turn Out The Lights

43. The Weather Station – The Weather Station

44. Torres – Three Futures

45. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System – Super Ape Returns To Conquer

46. Bette Smith – Jetlagger

47. Thee Commons – Palenta Sonora

48. Flat Worms – Flat Worms

49. Ragged Union – Time Captain

50. Bill Carter – Bill Carter

51. Johnny Rawls – Waiting For A Train

52. Turnpike Troubadours – A Long Way From Your Heart

53. Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn – Echo In The Valley

54. Mosquitos – Mexican Dust

55. Ursula 1000 – Galleria

56. Kan Wakan – Phantasmagoria

57. Whitney Rose – Rule 62

58. Sisters – Wait Don’t Wait

59. Langhorne Slim – Lost At Last Vol. 1

60. Robert Plant – Carry Fire

61. Bob Ferrel – Bob Ferrel’s Jazztopia Dream

62. Lee Ann Womack – The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone

63. Lucinda Williams – This Sweet Old World

64. Bill MacKay and Ryley Walker – SpiderBeetleBee

65. Jessica Lea Mayfield – Sorry Is Gone

66. Tyminski – Southern Gothic

67. Midnight Sister – Saturn Over Sunset

68. Grooms – Exit Index

69. Dale Ann Bradley – Dale Ann Bradley

70. Rudresh Mahanthappa Indo-Pak Coalition – Agrima

71. Destroyer – Ken

72. Cults – Offering

73. Bully – Losing

74. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Snakes

75. Dhani Harrison – In Parallel

76. Lydia Loveless – Boy Crazy

77. Benjamin Clementine – I Tell A Fly

78. Ane Brun – Leave Me Breathless

79. Jackie Greene – The Modern Lies Vol. 1

80. Wolf Alice – Visions of Life

81. Liam Gallagher – As You Were

82. The Rural Alberta Advantage – The Wild

83. Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle – Time Won’t Wait