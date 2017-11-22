WFHB TOP ALBUMS 11.21.17

1. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Soul of a Woman
2. Bootsy Collins – World Wide Funk
3. Curtis Harding – Face Your Fear
4. St. Vincent – Masseduction
5. Dori Freeman – Letters Never Read
6. Nora Jane Stuthers – Champion
7. Eilen Jewell – Down Hearted Blues
8. Ikebe Shakedown – The Way Home
9. Zion Crossroads – Cross Faded
10. Beck – Colors
11. Ladama – Ladama
12. Langhorne Slim – Lost At Last Vol. 1
13. Johnny Rawls – Waiting For A Train
14. Boubacar Traore – Dounia Tabolo
15. Margo Price – All-American Made
16. Robert Plant – Carry Fire
17. Samantha Fish – Belle of the West
18. Odesza – A Moment Apart
19. Kelela – Take Me Apart
20. Bob Ferrel – Bob Ferrel’s Jazztopia Dream
21. Peter Oren – Anthropocene
22. Tennis – We Can Die Happy
23. Sounding Arrow – Loving Is Breathing
24. Mickey Hart – Ramu
25. Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters – The Luckiest Man
26. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Snakes
27. Lee Ann Womack – The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone
28. Wailin’ Jennys – Fifteen
29. Lydia Loveless – Boy Crazy
30. Julien Baker – Turn Out The Lights
31. Lucinda Williams – This Sweet Old World
32. The Weather Station – The Weather Station
33. Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards – California Calling
34. Buffy Sainte-Marie – Medicine Songs
35. Dhani Harrison – In Parallel
36. Anna Tivel – Small Believer
37. Bill MacKay and Ryley Walker – SpiderBeetleBee
38. Jamila Woods – HEAVN
39. Benjamin Clementine – I Tell A Fly
40. Larkin Poe – Peach
41. The Deep Dark Woods – Yarrow
42. Turnpike Troubadours – A Long Way From Your Heart
43. Billy Strings – Turmoil & Tinfoil
44. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System – Super Ape Returns To Conquer
45. Jessica Lea Mayfield – Sorry Is Gone
46. The Lil Smokies – Changing Shades
47. Antibalas – Where The Gods Are In Peace
48. Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn – Echo In The Valley
49. Mosquitos – Mexican Dust
50. The Clientele – Music For The Age Of Miracles
51. Torres – Three Futures
52. Iron & Wine – Beast Epic
53. Husker Du – Savage Young Du
54. Ursula 1000 – Galleria
55. Shout Out Louds – Ease My Mind
56. Nahko – My Name Is Bear
57. Cut Copy – Haiku From Zero
58. Ane Brun – Leave Me Breathless
59. Cecile McLorin Salvant – Dreams and Daggers
60. Tyminski – Southern Gothic
61. Midnight Sister – Saturn Over Sunset
62. Jackie Greene – The Modern Lies Vol. 1
63. Wolf Alice – Visions of Life
64. Grooms – Exit Index
65. Chris Parker – Moving Forward Now
66. King Krule – The Ooz 67. Dale Ann Bradley – Dale Ann Bradley
68. Tricky – Ununiform
69. David Ramirez – We’re Not Going Anywhere
70. Rudresh Mahanthappa Indo-Pak Coalition – Agrima
71. Balmorhea – Clear Language
72. Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers The Long-Awaited Album
73. Destroyer – Ken
74. The Barr Brothers – Queens Of The Breakers
75. Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls – Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls
76. Derek Hoke – Bring The Flood
77. Liam Gallagher – As You Were
78. Amir Elsaffar – Not Two
79. Cults – Offering
80. Tony Allen – The Source
81. Stars – There Is No Love In Flourescent Light
82. Kan Wakan – Phantasmagoria
83. Joe Henry – Thrum
84. Alex Lahey – I Love You Like A Brother
85. Adam Ostrar – Brawls In The Briar
86. Bully – Losing
87. The Rural Alberta Advantage – The Wild
88. Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle – Time Won’t Wait
WFHB TOP ALBUMS 11.21.17
