WFHB TOP ALBUMS 11.21.17

1. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Soul of a Woman

2. Bootsy Collins – World Wide Funk

3. Curtis Harding – Face Your Fear

4. St. Vincent – Masseduction

5. Dori Freeman – Letters Never Read

6. Nora Jane Stuthers – Champion

7. Eilen Jewell – Down Hearted Blues

8. Ikebe Shakedown – The Way Home

9. Zion Crossroads – Cross Faded

10. Beck – Colors

11. Ladama – Ladama

12. Langhorne Slim – Lost At Last Vol. 1

13. Johnny Rawls – Waiting For A Train

14. Boubacar Traore – Dounia Tabolo

15. Margo Price – All-American Made

16. Robert Plant – Carry Fire

17. Samantha Fish – Belle of the West

18. Odesza – A Moment Apart

19. Kelela – Take Me Apart

20. Bob Ferrel – Bob Ferrel’s Jazztopia Dream

21. Peter Oren – Anthropocene

22. Tennis – We Can Die Happy

23. Sounding Arrow – Loving Is Breathing

24. Mickey Hart – Ramu

25. Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters – The Luckiest Man

26. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Snakes

27. Lee Ann Womack – The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone

28. Wailin’ Jennys – Fifteen

29. Lydia Loveless – Boy Crazy

30. Julien Baker – Turn Out The Lights

31. Lucinda Williams – This Sweet Old World

32. The Weather Station – The Weather Station

33. Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards – California Calling

34. Buffy Sainte-Marie – Medicine Songs

35. Dhani Harrison – In Parallel

36. Anna Tivel – Small Believer

37. Bill MacKay and Ryley Walker – SpiderBeetleBee

38. Jamila Woods – HEAVN

39. Benjamin Clementine – I Tell A Fly

40. Larkin Poe – Peach

41. The Deep Dark Woods – Yarrow

42. Turnpike Troubadours – A Long Way From Your Heart

43. Billy Strings – Turmoil & Tinfoil

44. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System – Super Ape Returns To Conquer

45. Jessica Lea Mayfield – Sorry Is Gone

46. The Lil Smokies – Changing Shades

47. Antibalas – Where The Gods Are In Peace

48. Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn – Echo In The Valley

49. Mosquitos – Mexican Dust

50. The Clientele – Music For The Age Of Miracles

51. Torres – Three Futures

52. Iron & Wine – Beast Epic

53. Husker Du – Savage Young Du

54. Ursula 1000 – Galleria

55. Shout Out Louds – Ease My Mind

56. Nahko – My Name Is Bear

57. Cut Copy – Haiku From Zero

58. Ane Brun – Leave Me Breathless

59. Cecile McLorin Salvant – Dreams and Daggers

60. Tyminski – Southern Gothic

61. Midnight Sister – Saturn Over Sunset

62. Jackie Greene – The Modern Lies Vol. 1

63. Wolf Alice – Visions of Life

64. Grooms – Exit Index

65. Chris Parker – Moving Forward Now

66. King Krule – The Ooz 67. Dale Ann Bradley – Dale Ann Bradley

68. Tricky – Ununiform

69. David Ramirez – We’re Not Going Anywhere

70. Rudresh Mahanthappa Indo-Pak Coalition – Agrima

71. Balmorhea – Clear Language

72. Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers The Long-Awaited Album

73. Destroyer – Ken

74. The Barr Brothers – Queens Of The Breakers

75. Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls – Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls

76. Derek Hoke – Bring The Flood

77. Liam Gallagher – As You Were

78. Amir Elsaffar – Not Two

79. Cults – Offering

80. Tony Allen – The Source

81. Stars – There Is No Love In Flourescent Light

82. Kan Wakan – Phantasmagoria

83. Joe Henry – Thrum

84. Alex Lahey – I Love You Like A Brother

85. Adam Ostrar – Brawls In The Briar

86. Bully – Losing

87. The Rural Alberta Advantage – The Wild

88. Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle – Time Won’t Wait