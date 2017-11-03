WFHB TOP ALBUMS 10.31.07

1. Lucinda Williams – This Sweet Old World

2. Robert Plant – Carry Fire

3. Beck – Colors

4. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System – Super Ape Returns To Conquer

5. Lilly Hiatt – Trinity Lane

6. Kacy and Clayton – The Siren’s Song

7. Zion Crossroads – Cross Faded

8. Midnight Sister – Saturn Over Sunset

9. Eilen Jewell – Down Hearted Blues

10. Derek Hoke – Bring The Flood

11. Jamila Woods – HEAVN

12. Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn – Echo In The Valley

13. Wailin’ Jennys – Fifteen

14. Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers – The Long-Awaited Album

15. Ladama – Ladama

16. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Snakes

17. The Barr Brothers – Queens Of The Breakers

18. Tony Allen – The Source

19. Wolf Alice – Visions of Life

20. Margo Price – All-American Made

21. Alex Lahey – I Love You Like A Brother

22. Amir Elsaffar – Not Two

23. Lydia Loveless – Boy Crazy

24. Hiss Golden Messenger Hallelujah – Anyhow

25. Dietrich Jon – Too Much

26. Son Little – New Magic

27. Stars – There Is No Love In Flourescent Light

28. Jackie Greene – The Modern Lies Vol. 1

29. The Dream Syndicate – How Did I Find Myself Here?

30. The Weather Station – The Weather Station

31. Sherman Holmes – The Richmond Sessions

32. Neil Young – Hitchhiker

33. Gill Landry – Love Rides A Dark Horse

34. Shout Out Louds – Ease My Mind

35. Ane Brun – Leave Me Breathless

36. Odesza – A Moment Apart

37. Willie Watson – Folk Singer: Vol.2

38. Meklit – When The People Move, The Music Moves Too

39. Bully – Losing

40. Rostam – Half-Light

41. Jessica Lea Mayfield – Sorry Is Gone

42. Wolf Parade – Cry Cry Cry

43. Mosquitos – Mexican Dust

44. Phoebe Bridgers – Stranger In The Alps

45. Tricky – Ununiform

46. Blake Berglund – Realms

47. Torres – Three Futures

48. Loney Dear – Loney Dear

49. Mariza – Mundo

50. John McNeil and Mike Fahie – Plainsong

51. J D Mc Pherson – Undivided Heart & Soul

52. Iron & Wine – Beast Epic

53. Moses Sumney – Aromanticism

54. Leon Russell – On A Distant Shore

55. Old Salt Union – Old Salt Union

56. Queens Of The Stone Age – Villians

57. Charlie Parr – Dog

58. Balmorhea – Clear Language

59. Blind Boys Of Alabama – Almost Home

60. Josh Ritter – Gathering

61. Protomartyr – Relatives In Descent

62. Elliott Brood – Ghost Gardens

63. Deerhoof – Mountain Moves

64. M Gamma – Songs With Una

65. Chris Hillman – Bidin’ My Time

66. Chris Parker – Moving Forward Now

67. Nahko – My Name Is Bear

68. Liam Gallagher – As You Were

69. Joe Henry – Thrum

70. Alvvays – Antisocialites

71. Chicago Afrobeat Project feat. Tony Allen – What Goes Up

72. Cults – Offering

73. Cecile McLorin Salvant – Dreams and Daggers

74. Gregg Allman – Southern Blood

75. Making Movies – I Am Another You

76. Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls – Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls

77. The Clientele – Music For The Age Of Miracles

78. The Texas Gentlemen – TX Jelly

79. The Rural Alberta Advantage – The Wild

80. Amy O – Elastic

81. Ariel Pink – Dedicated to Bobby Jameson

82. Cut Copy – Haiku From Zero

83. Linsey Alexander – Two Cats

84. Carrie Newcomer – Live At The Buskirk-Chumley Theater

85. Ray Wylie Hubbard – Tell The Devil I’m Gettin’ There Fast As I Can

86. Great Willow – Find Yourself In Los Angeles

87. Lone Bellow – Walk Into A Storm