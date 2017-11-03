WFHB TOP ALBUMS 10.31.07

1. Lucinda Williams – This Sweet Old World
2. Robert Plant – Carry Fire
3. Beck – Colors
4. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System – Super Ape Returns To Conquer
5. Lilly Hiatt – Trinity Lane
6. Kacy and Clayton – The Siren’s Song
7. Zion Crossroads – Cross Faded
8. Midnight Sister – Saturn Over Sunset
9. Eilen Jewell – Down Hearted Blues
10. Derek Hoke – Bring The Flood
11. Jamila Woods – HEAVN
12. Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn – Echo In The Valley
13. Wailin’ Jennys – Fifteen
14. Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers – The Long-Awaited Album
15. Ladama – Ladama
16. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Snakes
17. The Barr Brothers – Queens Of The Breakers
18. Tony Allen – The Source
19. Wolf Alice – Visions of Life
20. Margo Price – All-American Made
21. Alex Lahey – I Love You Like A Brother
22. Amir Elsaffar – Not Two
23. Lydia Loveless – Boy Crazy
24. Hiss Golden Messenger Hallelujah – Anyhow
25. Dietrich Jon – Too Much
26. Son Little – New Magic
27. Stars – There Is No Love In Flourescent Light
28. Jackie Greene – The Modern Lies Vol. 1
29. The Dream Syndicate – How Did I Find Myself Here?
30. The Weather Station – The Weather Station
31. Sherman Holmes – The Richmond Sessions
32. Neil Young – Hitchhiker
33. Gill Landry – Love Rides A Dark Horse
34. Shout Out Louds – Ease My Mind
35. Ane Brun – Leave Me Breathless
36. Odesza – A Moment Apart
37. Willie Watson – Folk Singer: Vol.2
38. Meklit – When The People Move, The Music Moves Too
39. Bully – Losing
40. Rostam – Half-Light
41. Jessica Lea Mayfield – Sorry Is Gone
42. Wolf Parade – Cry Cry Cry
43. Mosquitos – Mexican Dust
44. Phoebe Bridgers – Stranger In The Alps
45. Tricky – Ununiform
46. Blake Berglund – Realms
47. Torres – Three Futures
48. Loney Dear – Loney Dear
49. Mariza – Mundo
50. John McNeil and Mike Fahie – Plainsong
51. J D Mc Pherson – Undivided Heart & Soul
52. Iron & Wine – Beast Epic
53. Moses Sumney – Aromanticism
54. Leon Russell – On A Distant Shore
55. Old Salt Union – Old Salt Union
56. Queens Of The Stone Age – Villians
57. Charlie Parr – Dog
58. Balmorhea – Clear Language
59. Blind Boys Of Alabama – Almost Home
60. Josh Ritter – Gathering
61. Protomartyr – Relatives In Descent
62. Elliott Brood – Ghost Gardens
63. Deerhoof – Mountain Moves
64. M Gamma – Songs With Una
65. Chris Hillman – Bidin’ My Time
66. Chris Parker – Moving Forward Now
67. Nahko – My Name Is Bear
68. Liam Gallagher – As You Were
69. Joe Henry – Thrum
70. Alvvays – Antisocialites
71. Chicago Afrobeat Project feat. Tony Allen – What Goes Up
72. Cults – Offering
73. Cecile McLorin Salvant – Dreams and Daggers
74. Gregg Allman – Southern Blood
75. Making Movies – I Am Another You
76. Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls – Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls
77. The Clientele – Music For The Age Of Miracles
78. The Texas Gentlemen – TX Jelly
79. The Rural Alberta Advantage – The Wild
80. Amy O – Elastic
81. Ariel Pink – Dedicated to Bobby Jameson
82. Cut Copy – Haiku From Zero
83. Linsey Alexander – Two Cats
84. Carrie Newcomer – Live At The Buskirk-Chumley Theater
85. Ray Wylie Hubbard – Tell The Devil I’m Gettin’ There Fast As I Can
86. Great Willow – Find Yourself In Los Angeles
87. Lone Bellow – Walk Into A Storm
