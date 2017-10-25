WFHB Top Albums 10.24.17

1. Beck – Colors

2. Lucinda Williams – This Sweet Old World

3. Jamila Woods – HEAVN

4. Robert Plant – Carry Fire

5. Willie Watson – Folk Singer: Vol.2

6. Eilen Jewell – Down Hearted Blues

7. Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn – Echo In The Valley

8. Zion Crossroads – Cross Faded

9. The Barr Brothers – Queens Of The Breakers

10. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System – Super Ape Returns To Conquer

11. Alvvays – Antisocialites

12. Chicago Afrobeat Project feat. Tony Allen – What Goes Up

13. Kacy and Clayton – The Siren’s Song

14. Meklit – When The People Move, The Music Moves Too

15. Cults – Offering

16. Bully – Losing

17. Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers – The Long-Awaited Album

18. J D Mc Pherson – Undivided Heart & Soul

19. Hiss Golden Messenger – Hallelujah Anyhow 20. Dietrich Jon – Too Much

21. T. V. Mike & The Scarecrowes – Manzanita

22. Cold Specks – Fool’s Paradise

23. Derek Hoke – Bring The Flood

24. Ladama – Ladama

25. Iron & Wine – Beast Epic

26. Tony Allen – The Source

27. Bokante – Strange Cities

28. Moses Sumney – Aromanticism

29. Alex Lahey – I Love You Like A Brother

30. Son Little – New Magic

31. Rostam – Half-Light

32. Midnight Sister – Saturn Over Sunset

33. Jessica Lea Mayfield – Sorry Is Gone

34. The Rural Alberta Advantage – The Wild

35. Stars – There Is No Love In Flourescent Light

36. Jackie Greene – The Modern Lies Vol. 1

37. Blind Boys Of Alabama – Almost Home

38. Wolf Parade – Cry Cry Cry

39. Mosquitos – Mexican Dust

40. Phoebe Bridgers – Stranger In The Alps

41. The Dream Syndicate – How Did I Find Myself Here?

42. The Weather Station – The Weather Station

43. Leon Russell – On A Distant Shore

44. Old Salt Union – Old Salt Union

45. Queens Of The Stone Age – Villians

46. Charlie Parr – Dog

47. Balmorhea – Clear Language

48. Cecile McLorin Salvant – Dreams and Daggers

49. Gregg Allman – Southern Blood

50. Lilly Hiatt – Trinity Lane

51. Josh Ritter – Gathering

52. Protomartyr – Relatives In Descent

53. Making Movies – I Am Another You

54. Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls – Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls

55. The Clientele – Music For The Age Of Miracles

56. The Texas Gentlemen – TX Jelly

57. Hayley Thompson-King – Psychotic Melancholia

58. The Cash Box Kings – Royal Mint

59. Amy O – Elastic

60. Cloud Control – Zone

61. Elliott Brood – Ghost Gardens

62. Tricky – Ununiform

63. Deerhoof – Mountain Moves

64. Sherman Holmes – The Richmond Sessions

65. Blake Berglund – Realms 66. Ariel Pink – Dedicated to Bobby Jameson

67. Cut Copy – Haiku From Zero

68. Linsey Alexander – Two Cats

69. Chris Parker – Moving Forward Now

70. Joe Henry – Thrum

71. Jolie Holland & Samantha Parton – Wildflower Blues

72. Joan Osborne – Songs of Bob Dylan

73. Luna – A Sentimental Education

74. Bruce Cockburn – Bone on Bone

75. Gogol Bordello – Seekers and Finders

76. Carrie Newcomer – Live At The Buskirk-Chumley Theater

77. Nicole Atkins – Goodnight Rhonda Lee

78. M Gamma – Songs With Una

79. Chris Hillman – Bidin’ My Time

80. Alex Williams – Better Than Myself

81. Amir Elsaffar – Not Two

82. Deer Tick – Deer Tick Vol. 2

83. Ray Wylie Hubbard – Tell The Devil I’m Gettin’ There Fast As I Can

84. Lee Ranaldo – Electric Trim

85. Neil Young – Hitchhiker

86. Zola Jesus – Okovi

87. Great Willow – Find Yourself In Los Angeles