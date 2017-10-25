WFHB Top Albums 10.24.17

1. Beck – Colors
2. Lucinda Williams – This Sweet Old World
3. Jamila Woods – HEAVN
4. Robert Plant – Carry Fire
5. Willie Watson – Folk Singer: Vol.2
6. Eilen Jewell – Down Hearted Blues
7. Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn – Echo In The Valley
8. Zion Crossroads – Cross Faded
9. The Barr Brothers – Queens Of The Breakers
10. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System – Super Ape Returns To Conquer
11. Alvvays – Antisocialites
12. Chicago Afrobeat Project feat. Tony Allen – What Goes Up
13. Kacy and Clayton – The Siren’s Song
14. Meklit – When The People Move, The Music Moves Too
15. Cults – Offering
16. Bully – Losing
17. Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers – The Long-Awaited Album
18. J D Mc Pherson – Undivided Heart & Soul
19. Hiss Golden Messenger – Hallelujah Anyhow 20. Dietrich Jon – Too Much
21. T. V. Mike & The Scarecrowes – Manzanita
22. Cold Specks – Fool’s Paradise
23. Derek Hoke – Bring The Flood
24. Ladama – Ladama
25. Iron & Wine – Beast Epic
26. Tony Allen – The Source
27. Bokante – Strange Cities
28. Moses Sumney – Aromanticism
29. Alex Lahey – I Love You Like A Brother
30. Son Little – New Magic
31. Rostam – Half-Light
32. Midnight Sister – Saturn Over Sunset
33. Jessica Lea Mayfield – Sorry Is Gone
34. The Rural Alberta Advantage – The Wild
35. Stars – There Is No Love In Flourescent Light
36. Jackie Greene – The Modern Lies Vol. 1
37. Blind Boys Of Alabama – Almost Home
38. Wolf Parade – Cry Cry Cry
39. Mosquitos – Mexican Dust
40. Phoebe Bridgers – Stranger In The Alps
41. The Dream Syndicate – How Did I Find Myself Here?
42. The Weather Station – The Weather Station
43. Leon Russell – On A Distant Shore
44. Old Salt Union – Old Salt Union
45. Queens Of The Stone Age – Villians
46. Charlie Parr – Dog
47. Balmorhea – Clear Language
48. Cecile McLorin Salvant – Dreams and Daggers
49. Gregg Allman – Southern Blood
50. Lilly Hiatt – Trinity Lane
51. Josh Ritter – Gathering
52. Protomartyr – Relatives In Descent
53. Making Movies – I Am Another You
54. Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls – Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls
55. The Clientele – Music For The Age Of Miracles
56. The Texas Gentlemen – TX Jelly
57. Hayley Thompson-King – Psychotic Melancholia
58. The Cash Box Kings – Royal Mint
59. Amy O – Elastic
60. Cloud Control – Zone
61. Elliott Brood – Ghost Gardens
62. Tricky – Ununiform
63. Deerhoof – Mountain Moves
64. Sherman Holmes – The Richmond Sessions
65. Blake Berglund – Realms 66. Ariel Pink – Dedicated to Bobby Jameson
67. Cut Copy – Haiku From Zero
68. Linsey Alexander – Two Cats
69. Chris Parker – Moving Forward Now
70. Joe Henry – Thrum
71. Jolie Holland & Samantha Parton – Wildflower Blues
72. Joan Osborne – Songs of Bob Dylan
73. Luna – A Sentimental Education
74. Bruce Cockburn – Bone on Bone
75. Gogol Bordello – Seekers and Finders
76. Carrie Newcomer – Live At The Buskirk-Chumley Theater
77. Nicole Atkins – Goodnight Rhonda Lee
78. M Gamma – Songs With Una
79. Chris Hillman – Bidin’ My Time
80. Alex Williams – Better Than Myself
81. Amir Elsaffar – Not Two
82. Deer Tick – Deer Tick Vol. 2
83. Ray Wylie Hubbard – Tell The Devil I’m Gettin’ There Fast As I Can
84. Lee Ranaldo – Electric Trim
85. Neil Young – Hitchhiker
86. Zola Jesus – Okovi
87. Great Willow – Find Yourself In Los Angeles
WFHB Top Albums 10.24.17
